The Best Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC

Winter is coming -- in a nice way, with fewer decapitations and White Walker attacks than that usually portends. In fact, bring on the early season chill: Revel in the early snows, embrace the cush of a puffy jacket, and get psyched for a day trip to a tree farm to cut down the Christmas tree of your dreams. Most farms are within a two-hour drive of the city, and with provided hand saws, you’ll have no trouble getting out into crisp nature, and feeling downright jolly.
In addition to trees, many of the farms also offer hot chocolate, warm apple cider, snacks, bonfires, wine tastings, and horse-drawn wagon rides. This trip is going to be merry and bright, y’all. Check out the list below to find the best Christmas tree farm near you.
Solvang Tree Farm
Poughkeepsie, New York
You have the option of choosing cut-your-own Colorado Spruce, White Spruce, Fraser Fir, and Douglas Fir up to 8 feet, or fresh-cut trees up to 14 feet. The farm is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9am to 4:30pm. Handmade wreaths, kissing balls, and other holiday decorations are also available at the farm. After your visit, refuel with a house-made pastrami sandwich and freshly brewed Kolsch at Mill House Brewing Company, some 10 minutes away.
By car from Rockefeller Center: 2 hours and change
Saltsman Tree Farm
Rhinebeck, New York
This family-owned and -operated farm located in the Hudson Valley offers a variety of cut-your-own and fresh-cut Christmas trees, ranging from about 6-12 feet. Trees available for purchase include the popular Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir species. The farm also offers complimentary roasted chestnuts, mulled cider, donuts, and a bonfire on the weekends. The farm is open Monday - Friday 10am to dusk and Saturdays and Sundays 9am to dusk. They’ll provide saws, but don’t expect them to take credit. Side quest when you go: Woodstock is only about a half-hour away.
By car from Rockefeller Center: 2 hours and change
Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm
Belvidere, New Jersey
Whether you’re looking for your traditional Christmas tree, or want to switch it up and would rather display a neon-colored Christmas tree, Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm has you covered. Among the tried and true Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, and Blue Spruce species available, Wyckoff’s also offers these trees painted in magenta, turquoise, pink, and purple, if you’re feeling like a Very Dennis Rodman Christmas. Before you go, be sure to load up your car with snacks and refreshments so you can partake in Wyckoff’s annual tradition of tailgating in their parking lot after you pick your tree. It’s open Monday-Friday 10am to 4:30pm and weekends from 8am to 4:30pm.
By car from Rockefeller Center: 2 hours and change
Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm
Yorktown Heights, New York
Get either a cut-your-own or a fresh-cut trees, then visit the three markets on the farm that offer freshly baked donuts, pies, hot dogs, jam and honey, holiday decorations, and a free cup of hot apple cider. If you visit on the weekend, be sure to stop by the winery on site for a tasting. Open daily from 10am to 4pm.
By car from Rockefeller Center: An hour and change
Barclay’s Christmas Tree Farm
Cranbury, New Jersey
At this family-owned farm northeast of Trenton you’ll find a variety of spruces and firs up to 12 feet for $55 and $120 for trees over 12 feet, that you can cut yourself or get staffers to cut. Free of charge, they’ll also shape your tree’s trunk, wrap it, net it, and tie it to your car. The farm is open on weekends from 9am to 5pm, and doesn’t take credit cards.
By car from Rockefeller Center: An hour and change
Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm
Millbrook, New York
This Hudson Valley tree farm offers Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, and White Spruce for cutting. Trees range between 4 and 12 feet, and handsaws are provided, or they’ll cut one for you. The farm is open on weekends after Black Friday until December 17, from 9:30am to 4:30pm. They don’t take credit cards. On the way, visit the Millbrook Vineyards & Winery for a tour and wine tasting, about 10 minutes from the farm.
By car from Rockefeller Center: 2 hours or so
Tilden Lane Farm
Greenlawn, New York
For more than 220 (!!) years, the Tilden family has owned and operated this Long Island farm that offers five varieties of cut-your-own and freshly cut trees, as well as pre-cut Fraser Firs. They’ll also sell you a handmade wreath -- at a discount, if you buy a tree. You’ve got three weekends to visit between 9am and 3pm: the weekend after Thanksgiving, then December 3/4, and December 10/11. Cash and checks are accepted. With your tree packed, take a detour to Old Fields Restaurant for dinner (try the Duck French Dip) and a cocktail.
By car from Rockefeller Center: And hour and a half
Jones Family Farms
Shelton, Connecticut
Wander through the Jones family’s 200-acre homestead farm and search for your perfect tree, or pop by their barn for one that’s been freshly cut. Cut-your-own trees average about 8 feet and cost a flat $70, which includes a commemorative pewter ornament. Fresh-cut trees are priced by size, and can vary between 2-12 feet. Cash and checks are only accepted for cut-your-own trees, but credit cards are taken for fresh-cut trees. The farm is open daily from 9am to 5:30pm and has a winery on site.
By car from Rockefeller Center: An hour and a half
Battenfeld’s Christmas Tree Farm
Red Hook, New York
This is the full Christmas experience, with Santa cameos, free horse-drawn wagon rides on the weekends, plus hot chocolate, snacks, handmade wreaths, and a gift shop that sells Christmas decorations. Their Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Fraser Fir, and White Spruce all run $70. The farm is open daily 9am to 4pm from Black Friday to mid-December. Be sure to check out the farm’s website to get a $5 off coupon.
By car from Rockefeller Center: 2 hours and change
Emmerich Tree Farm
Warwick, New York
This is the place to go if you’re looking for a rarer species of tree. They have the usual Frasier Firs, plus 13 other varieties of tree, some of which have won state fair medals. Included in the trip: complimentary hot chocolate, wagon rides, holiday music, and a free wooden ornament (with the purchase of a tree). The farm sells wreaths, decorations and tree stands, and provides hand saws and offers full services including baling, drilling and loading your tree onto your car. They’re open weekends from 9am to 5pm.
By car from Rockefeller Center: An hour and a half
Plains View Farm
Pleasant Valley, New York
This quaint family-run farm offers Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, Blue Spruce, and Norway Spruce, some as tall 12 feet, all for a flat $55, tax included. The farm also has tractor-pulled hayrides to bring you to the tree fields (and will bring you and your tree back to the barn) and complimentary hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies.
By car from Rockefeller Center: An hour and a half
Hidden Pond Tree Farm
Mendham, New Jersey
Free wagon rides, free hot chocolate, and free marshmallows for toasting at a bonfire are all part of the shopping experience here. Cut-your-own trees get up to 6 feet and cost $50, and fresh-cut trees get up to around 12 feet and start at $65. The farm is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm, and doesn’t take credit cards. On your way home, stop by the Black Horse Tavern & Pub, located just minutes away from the farm, and tuck into a tavern burger.
By car from Rockefeller Center: An hour and change
