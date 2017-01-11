NYC's Best Adult Classes Will Make You Smarter, Happier & More Cultured

Price: $375

Midtown West

Frequency: 5 sessions

If you’re looking for your flow and all those downward dogs aren’t doing it for you, try your luck putting pen to paper. This writing class teaches aspiring writers to break through writer’s block and tap into their creativity. Designed for writers of all genres, the goal of meditative writing is to return us to our childhood mentalities when creativity was easy and we had no internal fear of judgment. Each session starts with a lecture and is followed by a series of meditative writing exercises.

Price: $529

West Village

Frequency: 3 sessions

In today’s intangible world of content aggregation, Flickr, and #regrams, it’s difficult to know what exactly belongs to whom. Get the answers to burning questions like the difference between a copyright and a trademark, how long a patent lasts, or how to determine who gets to use your work and how to pay for it. The course covers the law, foreseeable changes to the law, and how to best protect your projects.