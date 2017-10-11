Lifestyle

The 35 Best Costumes From the 2015 Halloween Dog Parade

By Published On 10/24/2015 By Published On 10/24/2015
Bugsy the Walking Teddy Bear | Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Trending

related

Miley Cyrus Does 'Carpool Karaoke' and Ranks How High She Was at Different Events

related

The US Didn't Qualify for the World Cup and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

related

Costco Is Launching a Free Delivery Service

related

The SNES Classic Will Finally Be Back in Stock This Week

Stuff You'll Like

related

The First Trailer For 'Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie' Is Totally Epic

related

Those Cheaper Prices That Whole Foods Announced May Have Been Misleading

related

This IRL Race Between a Tortoise and a Hare Is Incredibly Suspenseful

The time has finally come for the event that dogs (and humans) wait anxiously for all year.... the 25th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

Forget the Met Gala, THIS is the cultural event of the year. And the pups at this year's event really brought their A-game -- there were absolutely no last-minute makeshift sexy cat costumes in sight.

Check out the best costumes below. And remember, no matter how good your costume is this Halloween, it will never be as good as a dog dressed as Magic Mike.

Related

related

Which NYC Neighborhood Should You Move To?

related

The 10 Best NYC Coffee Shops for Camping Out With Your Laptop

related

The Best Bagel Shops in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood

related

Which NYC Neighborhood Should You Move To?
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

"We planned it, okay?!"

Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Disgusted by the paparazzi these days

Drew Swantak/Thrillist

related

An Ode to the Financial District, NYC’s Most Underrated Neighborhood

related

The 10 Best NYC Coffee Shops for Camping Out With Your Laptop
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Romance blossoms over a shared love of carbs

Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

YOLO

Drew Swantak/Thrillist

related

The 11 Coolest Jobs in NYC

related

The Best Bagel Shops in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Forget Shake Shack, right?

Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

This is literally just a person

related

16 NYC Dance Parties Worth Your Sweat

related

An Ode to the Financial District, NYC’s Most Underrated Neighborhood
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

"I'm getting too old for this shit."

Drew Swantak/Thrillist

related

How to Eat Your Way Through 33 Countries Without Leaving Manhattan

related

The 11 Coolest Jobs in NYC
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Enter like you own the room

Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

That's somebody's son, you guys

related

17 Bad Decision First Dates in NYC

related

16 NYC Dance Parties Worth Your Sweat
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Wait, the Pope is still in New York??

Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

related

How to Eat Your Way Through 33 Countries Without Leaving Manhattan
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Clearly the hottest look off the fall/winter dog runway

Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Dogs are people too, they get us

related

17 Bad Decision First Dates in NYC
Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Just heard the new Adele

Drew Swantak/Thrillist
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Way too turnt

Drew Swantak/Thrillist

It's been a wild ride

Stuff You'll Like