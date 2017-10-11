The 35 Best Costumes From the 2015 Halloween Dog Parade

The time has finally come for the event that dogs (and humans) wait anxiously for all year.... the 25th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.
Forget the Met Gala, THIS is the cultural event of the year. And the pups at this year's event really brought their A-game -- there were absolutely no last-minute makeshift sexy cat costumes in sight.
Check out the best costumes below. And remember, no matter how good your costume is this Halloween, it will never be as good as a dog dressed as Magic Mike.