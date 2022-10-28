Fun Festivities for Celebrating Day of the Dead in NYC

La Catrina sculpture from Mexico Week: Día De Muertos at Rockefeller Center 2021 | Photo courtesy of Rockefeller Center La Catrina sculpture from Mexico Week: Día De Muertos at Rockefeller Center 2021 | Photo courtesy of Rockefeller Center

With festivities that often span from October 27 to November 6, Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead—which lands on Wednesday, November 2 this year—is a Mexican holiday honoring the spiritual afterlife of those who have physically passed. Tracing its origins back thousands of years to the Indigenous cultures of the Aztec and Mexica peoples of Mexico, this sacred observance is rooted in joy and includes a special emphasis on the importance of family. Distinct from the spooky and haunted themes of Halloween, Day of the Dead also revolves around the notion of the heavens opening up to allow deceased loved ones to visit the land of the living once a year. Now celebrated across Latin America and in pockets around the world, traditional practices include welcoming back spirits by placing photos, candles, marigolds, food, drink, and more at ofrendas and tombstones. In addition, the holiday is also honored in many major cities (like Mexico City, Los Angeles, and San Antonio) through revelous events like parades, artistic exhibitions, parties, and street fairs. Seeing how our city is proudly home to a thriving Latino community, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this year’s holiday across the boroughs. From holiday-themed cruises along the Hudson to impressive arts programming hosted by Rockefeller Center, here are fun ways to celebrate Day of the Dead in NYC this year.

Cetiliztli Nauhcampa performance at National Museum of the American Indian | Photo by 5th Avenue Digital for Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian

Watch an Indigenous Aztec dance troupe at a renowned museum Saturday, October 29, 12 pm–2 pm and 3 pm–5 pm

FiDi

Since 1994, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian has been a hub for the history and deeper understanding of Indigenous peoples from the earliest times to present day. This year, the museum honors the Indigenous peoples of Mexico and Day of the Dead with a special performance around the museum’s community altar by the Aztec dance troupe, Cetiliztli Nauhcampa. After the performance, visitors can check out ongoing exhibits like Native New York, which explores the First Peoples of our region and provides an ideal resource for learning more about NYC’s Indigenous culture.

Cost: Free for entry

Day of the Dead at the Brooklyn Army Terminal | Photo courtesy of Brooklyn Army Terminal

Help build a massive ofrenda and catch live performances Saturday, October 29 to Wednesday, November 2

Sunset Park

Spearheaded by the accessible art production space of ArtBuilt, which houses the creative workshops of more than 100 local artists and small businesses, head over to the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park for five days of community-based Day of the Dead programming. First up, on Saturday, October 29, join the team and other New Yorkers in constructing a massive ofrenda with tissue paper marigolds and photo frames. Then, through Wednesday, November 2, drop by for live performances including a Jaguar Dance with Tecuanes San Rafael and traditional mariachi music by the Chihuahua-based Mariachis Nuevo Sol.

Cost: Free to participate

La Catrina sculpture from Mexico Week: Día De Muertos at Rockefeller Center 2021 | Photo courtesy of Rockefeller Center

Black Marigold Margarita at La Barca Cantina | Photo courtesy of La Barca Cantina

Take a two-hour, holiday-themed cruise along the Hudson River Tuesday, November 1, 6:30 pm–9:30 pm

Pier 81

Hop aboard the tri-level, floating restaurant/bar of La Barca Cantina for an evening of offshore revelry at their first ever Day of the Dead event. With the purchase of a ticket, guests will embark on a two-hour cruise along the Hudson River that includes live DJ sets, traditional Mexican dance performances, and art vendors including the local favorite of La Sirena. Food- and drink-wise, the menu will feature specialty Day of the Dead-themed cocktails and Mexican-inspired bites.

Cost:Tickets from $25

Ofrenda at Queens Museum | Photo courtesy of Queens Museum

Attend workshops and learn about Indigenous peoples at an ancestral festival Sunday, October 30, 1 pm–6 pm

Bed-Stuy

At the Day of The Dead-Indigenous Ancestral Festival in Brooklyn, the mission is to promote respectful tourism, community growth, and emerging entrepreneurship in New York City and across the world. Led by local initiatives including the donation-run artist group of Collective Focus, here, community members gather for a welcoming and inclusive day of educational workshops, positive socializing, good eats, dancing, and musical productions.

Cost: Free for entry

Flatiron Plaza | Photo courtesy of Flatiron NoMad Partnership

Decorate a sugar skull and try your hand at printmaking Wednesday, November 2, 12 pm–4 pm

Flatiron

From the neighborhood-enhancement organization of Flatiron NoMad Partnership comes the first ever Día de Muertos Celebration at Flatiron Plaza. At the afternoon festivities, watch a dance performance by the Clapulli Mexican Dance Company and also participate in hands-on activities like decorating sugar skulls, printmaking, and taking a selfie with a depiction of La Catrina—the afterlife icon of Day of the Dead created by artist José Guadalupe Posada—courtesy of the Fotografiska museum. Also, guests can contribute flowers, bread, and fruit to the on-site community altar.

Cost: Free for entry

Cocktails at Coctelería de los Muertos | Photo courtesy of The Garret Coctelería

Sip cocktails at a Day of the Dead-themed immersive pop-up bar Through Wednesday, November 2

Nolita

Every year, the popular hotspot, The Garret Coctelería, transforms itself into an impressive holiday-themed immersive experience called Coctelería de los Muertos. Within the pop-up, expect an interior featuring intricate altars and hanging strings of marigolds along with specialty offerings like libations such as Barry Marigold (tequila, carrot juice, agave). Dishes by chef Yuval Ochao (Borrachito Taqueria & Spirits) include Pork Belly with Black Mole and Pan de Muertos and on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2, pull up to the colorful bar for revelrous parties and late-night DJ sets. Reservations are encouraged.

Cost: Free for entry

