Your Guide to Every Weed Dispensary in NYC

New Yorkers are finally able to light up legally and we're right there with you on the hunt for the best spots to pick up cannabis products. In addition to answering the where, when, and how of cannabis use across the boroughs, we’ll also give you a rundown of the four legal dispensaries in New York City and a few events that’ll make 4/20 even more special this year.

Is weed legal in New York City?

It sure is! Recreational cannabis is now legal across New York State for adults 21 and older.

When did NYC legalize weed?

In March 2021, New York State became the 15th state to legalize the use of recreational cannabis. With the passing of this legislation, also came an impassioned and hard-fought program to reinvest millions of dollars from cannabis tax revenues back into the local communities that have been systemically and unjustly devastated by the war on drugs.

Can you buy recreational cannabis in NYC without a medical card?

You do not need a medical card to buy weed at recreational dispensaries in New York City.

Can jobs test for weed in NYC?

No, the days of surprise cannabis drug tests are in the past. With a few exceptions, New York State has prohibited employers from testing current and potential employees for cannabis use, plus any discriminatory action against workers who use cannabis outside of the workplace and work hours.

Are there recreational dispensaries in New York City?

After years of hoping, the answer is finally yes! All of the individuals or organizations who operate city dispensaries were selected specifically for their charitable missions and/or to promote entrepreneurship opportunities to those who have been unjustly affected by cannabis-related arrests or imprisonment. Read on for a rundown of NYC’s recently opened legal dispensaries that are serving flower, chocolates, gummies and so much more.