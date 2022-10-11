The Best Haunted Houses in NYC
Terrifying mansions and heart-pounding immersive experiences for a fun-filled scare.
After you’ve checked out the coolest Halloween parties and celebrations happening all month (or are perhaps living your best Sober October life through our super fun guide), continue the spooky season festivities with a visit to a haunted house.
Along with popular nearby spots like Chambers of Hell in Long Island, Pure Terror in Monroe, or Headless Horseman in Hudson Valley, New York City is also home to plenty of frightful attractions. From Madhouse on Mulberry in Little Italy to Staten Island’s most recent addition in Charleston called Hallow’s End, take a break from the IRL terrors of living during our current times for a fun-filled scare instead. Here are 7 of the spookiest haunted houses in NYC for a spine-chilling good time.
Hallow’s End Haunted House
Through Sunday, October 30
Located down the road from the actually cursed Kreischer Mansion, Hallow’s End Haunted House on Staten Island is celebrating its first run. For its inaugural year, themes include Witch Coven, Total Darkness, Clown Town, and more. After making your way through the scare zones—which consists of three trails and three maze houses—settle your nerves over some snacks, drinks, and limited-edition merch available on-site. Take note: this experience is only open on the weekends and tickets purchased at the door have a cash-only policy.
Cost: Tickets from $40
Kreischer Mansion
Through Monday, October 31
Kreischer Mansion’s long-standing lore includes being haunted by Edward B. Kreischer, who passed away there in 1894, in addition to more recent victims of an organized crime hitman who supposedly once resided in the home. And during spooky season, the Staten Island building turns into an actual haunted house for guests to roam. Open on the weekends, tip toe around hidden creatures and haunted spirits within the house or opt for the outdoor hay ride around the property.
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Nightmare Gothic
Through Monday, October 31
At Nightmare Gothic, a theatrical immersive experience hosted by the Psycho Clan artistic team, visitors are tasked with the mission of finding a missing child while weaving through a gruesome Victorian Gothic-themed interior. Throughout the hour-long journey filled with terrifying characters, grim monsters, and bone-chilling scenery, guests are absorbed deeper into their surroundings courtesy of headsets that build upon the suspense and fright.
Cost: Tickets from $30
Terror Haunted House
Monday, October 17 to Monday, October 31
As one of the largest of all NYC-based haunted houses, Terror Haunted House boasts 20,000-square-feet of immersive and heart-pounding entertainment. Armed with a new concept this year, the experience is based on the fictional ruins of an mental asylum where guests dodge the grasps of tortured souls and spirits who met untimely ends. For the faint of heart, opt for a Low Fear Upgrade, which awards you “invisibility” from the house’s creatures, or alternatively dial up the thrill with the Extreme Terror Upgrade.
Cost: Tickets from $46
Blood Manor
Through Saturday, November 5
For those who seek out gore and horror, Blood Manor is the place to be. Notably one of New York City’s most preeminent haunted houses, which famously spooked Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart, this year’s edition features new frightening halls like Maggot Invasion, Hannibal’s Hell, and Killer Clowns. If this all seems like child’s play, level up your experience at one of the Lights Out Nights (on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5), where guests will enter the horrifying experience in complete darkness and armed with only a glowstick.
Cost: Tickets from $40
Madhouse on Mulberry
Through Sunday, November 6
Pulling inspiration from all the blood-curdling comforts of an abandoned mental asylum, Madhouse on Mulberry is a wander-at-your-own-risk kind of spot. Featuring a 5,000-square-foot labyrinth, guests can count on jump scares and hidden rooms galore during the 5–10 minute thrill experience. As a treat for entering the creepy haunt (and more importantly, if you’re willing to hang out for a little while longer), stop by its secret bar for a Blood Orange Margarita or Smashing Pumpkin Spiced Martini before hurrying towards the exit.
Cost: Tickets from $24
A Haunting in Hollis
Through Friday, November 11
For three floors of truly frightening fun, drop by A Haunting in Hollis, where a real home in the residential neighborhood of Queens Village has been transformed into one huge scare zone. Complete with winding hallways, two outdoor mazes, and loads of gruesome decor, this spot is certainly a scream-factory. In this year’s set up, except loads of foggy passageways, zombies, experimental labs, ghouls, and more.
Cost: Tickets from $20