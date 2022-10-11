The Best Haunted Houses in NYC

After you’ve checked out the coolest Halloween parties and celebrations happening all month (or are perhaps living your best Sober October life through our super fun guide), continue the spooky season festivities with a visit to a haunted house.

Along with popular nearby spots like Chambers of Hell in Long Island, Pure Terror in Monroe, or Headless Horseman in Hudson Valley, New York City is also home to plenty of frightful attractions. From Madhouse on Mulberry in Little Italy to Staten Island’s most recent addition in Charleston called Hallow’s End, take a break from the IRL terrors of living during our current times for a fun-filled scare instead. Here are 7 of the spookiest haunted houses in NYC for a spine-chilling good time.