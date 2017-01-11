The Best Metro-North Accessible Hikes in New York

Pleasantville

The station: Tarrytown, 37 minutes from NYC, $20.50

Distance: Up to 32 miles

A disclaimer here: it’s shockingly easy to get lost on any number of the 33 well-groomed trails in Rockefeller State Park Preserve, face-plant while running towards a field of grazing sheep, and still have the best hike of your life (don’t ask how we know; we just know). There’s bits of magic around every bend, be it on the .75-mile Buttermilk Hill trail up to the highest point in the 1,400-acre preserve, or the 1.9-mile 13 Bridges Loop, which traverses 13 bridges deep into the forest. Before taking a 10-minute taxi back to the station, walk next door to Stone Barns, home to Blue Hill, one of the best restaurants in NY not in NYC, to fix a picnic and giggle at piglets.