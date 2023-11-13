Start Some New Traditions This Year with the Best Holiday Events in NYC

Holiday Events in NYC

Starting November 17, 9 am–12 am

Prospect Park, tickets are $34

This annual tradition at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is one of New York City’s top festive illuminations to hit up. Lightscape is an immersive experience featuring an after-dark lit trail of decor and art with light bites and holiday music under the moonlight. Ticket prices vary according to peak and off-peak days, so plan ahead in advance. When it comes to the best selfie spots, head to the brighter illumination rather than areas with orange or green.

Starting November 17

Floral Park, tickets prices vary

The Winter Lantern Festival is an illuminating walk-through experience with over 1,000 Chinese lanterns of various colors, designs, and animatronics. Additional interactive programming includes a bounce house and sugar paintings, as well as light swings and tunnels.

Starting November 29

Hell’s Kitchen; tickets start at $42

Every December, heading to Hell’s Kitchen for Alvin Ailey’s holiday programming is a can’t-miss tradition. The iconic institution rooted in African-American culture and modern dance dates back to 1958, and their classic Revelations especially gets the audience clapping, singing, and dancing on their feet. In addition, there are old favorites and new numbers such as Reflections in D and Pas de Duke in either the matinee or evening shows.

December 1–12

Times Square; prices vary

Santa Claus is coming to… Times Square. 12 Days of Festive Fun at the New York Marriott Marquis launches with Holiday High-Kickers and culminate on the twelfth day with Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus. Sprinkled within this festive week are a scavenger hunt, holiday movies and trivia, carolers, and much more. Choose your fave(s) to experience or do all twelve festive days to really get into the Christmas spirit.

December 2, 3, 9 & 10

Queens County Farm Museum; tickets start at $38

Ever thought about crafting your own door wreath for Christmas or any festive holiday? Now is your chance to flex your creative thumb with this themed class at Queens County Farm Museum. The experience in Floral Park has been a local tradition for over three decades. A ticket includes accoutrements required for a wreath, except a pair of shears, so bring your own.

Starting December 7

Meatpacking District

In its third year of festive illumination, the Meatpacking District's holiday lights display, Lights on the Cobbles, is returning with seasonal planters, embellished snow people, an illuminated colonnade, and many more lit holiday designs on the cobblestones of Gansevoort Street. The best time to see them and get those coveted insta photos against the backdrop of the Gansevoort Hotel, is evening time when the night sky provides the perfect canvas for the sculptures' and other designs' illumination.

December 8, 6:30 pm–7:45 pm

Battery Park

For Hanukkah, join the City Congregation for Humanistic Judaism for a secular celebration of the Festival of Lights, with singing, trivia, candle lighting, and readings. The City Congregation is a diverse Jewish community with members from various backgrounds who were raised secular or unaffiliated. All are welcome to the event, full stop.

December 30, 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Harlem, tickets start at $25

Celebrate Kwanzaa at the historic Apollo Theater with Forces of Nature Dance Theater, a renowned New York dance troupe. The group honors the principles of Kwanzaa through family, community and culture, by integrating dance styles from across the African diaspora in this spectacular performance. Tickets are half off for Harlem residents, employees, students, and business owners.

Holiday Wellness in NYC

Ongoing

Upper East Side; $50 for 30 minutes

Are you one of those New Yorkers without a tub (or too many roommates) but you crave a relaxing soak as a treat this festive season? Fret not, as the Lexington Avenue branch of LUSH has opened a spa with a tub experience and other services. Envelop yourself in an indulgent and self-led bathing experience paired with LUSH Snow Fairy seasonal collection, a Fresh Face Mask tailored to your skin, and a silky vegan hot chocolate to end the relaxing experience.

