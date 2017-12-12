The Best Places to Go Ice Skating in NYC

Is there anything more satisfying than the giddy joy of zipping across the ice with a sharp wind on your rosy cheeks and an ear-to-ear grin frozen in place on your face? Possibly watching some cocky backwards-skating upstart rip the seat of their sequin-studded pants -- but that’s about it. NYC is blessed with rinks across the five boroughs, and you don’t even need to wear an Olympics-ready frilly leotard to enjoy them (although nobody’s judging if you do). Better still, many are full-on soul-warming holiday experiences, complete with huge-ass Christmas trees, twinkly lights, and mugs of steaming hot chocolate. Here’s the definitive list of all the best places to go ice skating in New York:
Brookfield Place
Battery Park City
Price: $15 for a 90-minute session, skate rentalS $5
Hours: Weekdays from 1pm to 8:30pm; weekends from 10:15am to 9:30pm
The Hudson River runs alongside this rink, and the views are so gorgeous you might feel like skating right into them and over to New Jersey. Don’t try it, of course, unless it’s been a really cold winter, or you don’t mind swimming with skates on. In the other direction, you’ll see the World Trade Center, and it’s a short walk to Battery Park for a glimpse of Lady Liberty pre- or post-skate. The rink is owned by US Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov, who frankly deserve a medal for the premium skating experience on offer -- it’s one of Manhattan’s less-crowded rinks too, because its limited opening hours keep it off the tourist trail. You can take private or group lessons with the cryptically named Learn to Skate USA, or buy a seasonal pass if you plan to blade-up regularly.
Wollman Rink
Central Park
Price: $12 for adults from Monday to Thursday (otherwise $19); $6 for kids
Hours: From 10am until late (except on Mondays and Tuesdays, when it closes at 2:30pm)
When people think of ice skating in New York, the classic image is the Wollman Rink, surrounded by the Midtown skyline at the southern end of Central Park. It has a star quality you won’t find anywhere else, mainly because it’s always in the movies -- it’s the place to do your best skating impression of John Cusack/Kate Beckinsale in 2001 rom-com Serendipity, or (more likely) the calamitous Wet Bandits from Home Alone 2. The Columbus Circle Holiday Market is nearby, for refueling with a street-food snack afterward.
Bryant Park
Midtown
Price: Admission is free; skate rental from $20 ($6 extra for a helmet)
Hours: 8am to 10pm
This rink is encircled by the Bryant Park Winter Village, which means you get the whole holiday package. There’s a huge Christmas tree to gawp at, plenty of options for finger-thawing hot chocolate, and all kinds of artisanal shops and restaurants. To ensure a little more space for all those triple-Lutzes, visit at quieter times (before 11am or after 6pm) -- and don’t forget to re-energize afterward with gingerbread cookies and warm apple cider from the Breezy Hill Orchard stand.
Riverbank State Park
West Harlem
Price: $5 for adults; $3 for kids under 11; $6 skate rental
Hours: 6am to 11pm
Family-friendly and budget-friendly, this rink on the banks of the Hudson has one standout feature: it’s indoors, so you can still enjoy it, even in the throes of a nasty Nor’easter. Its Upper Manhattan location means there are far fewer skaters here than elsewhere, but it’s easily accessible from the 1 train, and has a loyal following in the local community.
City Ice Pavilion
Long Island City
Price: $5 for adults; $3 for kids
Hours: 6am to 11pm
This is one of the largest rinks in New York, fit for skaters who want to practice twirls and jumps, or those who appreciate an extra-long perimeter fence to cling to. Better still, the wide-open space is usually blissfully free of the crowds of tourists who skate in Manhattan. There’s a pizza booth for loading up on carbs (which you’ll burn off... mostly), and the rink is handily situated just two blocks from the 7 train station.
Rockefeller Center
Midtown East
Price: From $25 for adults; $15 for kids under 11 and seniors; $12 skate rental
Hours: 8:30am to midnight
It’s the most famous skating rink in New York -- perhaps even the world. You can’t not feel the festive cheer here, thanks to gazillions of Christmas lights and that towering iconic tree. Its greatest endorsement though, is surely the fact that Buddy brought his date here in Elf. He’s not the only one who’s had that idea -- the rink is typically swarming with couples, gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes and trying desperately to stay upright. The lines are long, but there are never more than 150 people on the ice, so there’s enough space for a pirouette. If you can’t bear the wait, reserve online in advance (from $50).
Staten Island Skating Pavilion
Staten Island
Price: From $12 for adults; $11 for children; $6 skate rental
Hours: 8pm to 11pm on Fridays, 2:40pm to 4:40pm on Saturdays, 3pm to 5pm on Sundays
The Skating Pavilion is a rink for skating enthusiasts -- and anyone who fancies themselves as the next Chazz Michael Michaels. The gigantic, regularly zamboni'd surface is ideal for the hockey games and pro figure-skating coaching hosted here, but it transforms into a public rink on weekends. All-comers are welcome to develop their skills in the inspiring Olympic-scale setting, and there are even kid-friendly "Skate with Santa" sessions during December.
LeFrak Center
Prospect Park
Price: $7 on weekdays; $15 at weekends (Friday 4pm through Sunday); skate rental $6
Hours: Monday 9am to 5pm, Tuesday-Thursday 9am to 7:15pm, Friday 9am to 9pm, Saturday 12pm to 9pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm
The southeast end of Prospect Park is home to not one but two ice rinks at the LeFrak Center. Tourists don’t often venture this far out of Manhattan, which helps the lines stay short and the ice stay empty(ish). The Bluestone Cafe is a relaxing spot to rest up and sip a hot chocolate, and there’s a snack bar for munchies, too.
Abe Stark Skating Rink
Coney Island
Price: $9, skate rental $5
Hours: Usually Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 3:30pm, but check the website for updates
Think Coney Island is all about cotton candy, roller coasters, and boardwalk strolls in the summer sun? Think again. The Abe Stark rink is the hidden gem of New York’s skating scene, with a vast indoor surface for all ages and abilities -- from pro skaters escaping the city crowds, to first-timers who’d rather slip and tumble with fewer bystanders failing to suppress chuckles in the background. The snag is that local hockey teams book up much of the schedule, so check availability before you go (or alternatively, prepare to battle 30 angry guys with giant sticks for some time on the ice).
