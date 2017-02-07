Where New Yorkers Still Read: 6 Independent Bookshops You Should Be Visiting

While e-readers clearly aren’t going anywhere (how else would we dodge strangers attempting to make conversation on the L train or read Fifty Shades of Grey discreetly?), they do pose a problem for paper publishers: As the necessity for three-dimensional books dwindles, so does the necessity for the brick-and-mortar bookstore. In an era when some of the city’s most beloved shops are closing (including Cobble Hill’s BookCourt, which has been a Brooklyn staple for 35 years), and Amazon is (very ironically) opening a bookstore in NYC, it’s never been more important to support the independent shops where New Yorkers still read. The Strand -- the city’s premier independent book emporium -- might still attract plenty of attention (and tourism), but New York is also home to a number of other, perhaps more understated, indie bookstores deserving of your patronage.