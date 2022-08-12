Find Your Next Read at These Independent Bookstores in NYC

There’s an undeniable romance to picking up a physical copy of a book and settling into a cozy spot for a good read. So, although we live in the age of e-readers and power-scrolling on our phones, there’s a permanent place in our hearts for the charming crew of independently run bookstores scattered across NYC.

From world-famous spots touting multiple outposts like The Strand and McNally Jackson Books to quaint haunts packed with new and rare finds like Word Up and The Drama Bookshop, these beloved shops offer book lovers endearing ambiance, a sense of community, and a chance to disconnect from the daily technological circuit. Come along with us as we opt for a small business experience, here’s our roundup of the best independent bookstores in New York City.