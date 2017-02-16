How to Get NYC's Coolest Jobs, According to the People Who Have Them

Why you’ll want the job: “Some of our clients are Katy Perry, Tony Bennett, Smash Mouth, John Mellencamp, Jon Bon Jovi, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Lionel Richie, and the list goes on and on. Getting to taste wonderful gourmet dishes and desserts and going into a sound check to hear and see some of the most creative and talented people at the top of their game perform makes it an extra fun day.”

How you can get the job: “If you know you want to become an event designer, hold on to your clipboard, because becoming a memory-maker is not for the faint of heart. You need great organizational skills, a sense of humor, tenacity, and a ton of patience. There are food & beverage & hospitality programs taught at colleges, but I'm from the school of ‘dive right in and bring your best game with you to each and every event.’ Intern where you will gain needed experience -- somewhere you can design and plan events and book entertainment and name talent. The more you do it, the better you’ll understand client needs, what the cost structure is, and how to work the best deal. Rub elbows with anyone who wants to celebrate in style, from young moms planning a whimsical children's party to a bride and groom excited to start their lives together.”