17 Things to Actually Look Forward to in NYC in 2017

More Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre

Seeing the funnyman from the famous show about nothing is actually quite something. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is extending his run of local shows into the new year, with 12 upcoming appearances over the next six months at Manhattan’s venerable Beacon Theatre, where he’s been performing regularly since last January. Expect much of the same observational-style humor that fueled his 1990s NBC sitcom Seinfeld as well as his current digital series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

A great excuse to avoid Midtown

Traffic problems have long plagued Midtown Manhattan, but ever since Donald Trump’s election as America’s next president, heavy security surrounding the real-estate mogul’s Fifth Ave skyscraper, Trump Tower, has made the congestion much, much worse. By all accounts, the fustercluck is likely to continue well into 2017. The good news? Now when your friend asks you to meet at a restaurant near her Midtown office, you can pull the traffic card as an excuse to stay at home.