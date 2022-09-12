Edge | Photo courtesy of Related-Oxford Edge | Photo courtesy of Related-Oxford

In a town where being nocturnal is a celebrated personality trait, we’re blessed to (how’s that saying go?) live in the “city that never sleeps”—and simply put, the after hours scene here in New York City is unmatched. After finishing up daytime explorations like discovering the culinary wonders of our city’s gleaming new food halls or going on an afternoon date, there’s still plenty to do when the sun’s gone down. From late-night meals at 24-hour restaurants to special events taking place in the upcoming months, here are fun things to do after dark in NYC this fall.

Have a late-night meal at a 24-hour restaurant Throughout fall

Various locations

In our current times, the majority of the city’s eateries shut off their lights to close up shop way before the clock strikes midnight. So, to say we’re totally in love with the restaurants still operating on a nocturnal 24-hour schedule is an understatement. For classic diner joints, there’s everything from Kellogg’s Diner in Williamsburg and the 76-year-old Court Street Diner in Long Island City, to the Cuban cuisine purveyors of Coppelia on the Chelsea/West Village border. Other spots for late-night munchies are Gammeeok, a Koreatown standby that’s open 24 hours Wednesday–Sunday, and the Williamsburg and Bushwick locations of La Isla Cuchifrito. We also tip our hats to notable mentions like The Donut Pub in Chelsea and Cooler Runnings Jamaican Restaurant in Wakefield.

The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink | Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Win a prize for your fab roller-skating fit Thursday, September 15, 7:30 pm–10 pm

Central Park

The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink—which channels retro vibes with copious amounts of glitter, art installations, weekend events (like Skaterobics), and tunes curated by Grammy-winning producer Nile Rogers—is coming up on its last few weeks before its winter transition into the famed ice arena. Before the spot’s last run on Sunday, October 2, there’s one more chance to experience another fantastical disco-themed party, this time hosted by world famous fashion designer Zac Posen. At Roller Ball Night, guests are encouraged to pull out all the stops and those wearing the most inventive/outrageous threads will be chosen by Posen and fellow judges to win surprise prizes. Needless to say, we’re dressing to impress.

Cost:Tickets from $21.85

Edge | Photo courtesy of Related-Oxford

Kick off Oktoberfest at the Western Hemisphere’s highest outdoor sky deck Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 6 pm–10 pm

Hudson Yards

The perfect excuse to spend the evening sipping on huge steins of German beer, munching on pretzels, and flexing your finest pair of matching lederhosen is this year’s Oktoberfest activities at the Edge—the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. Here, on the 100th floor of the impressive 30 Hudson Yards skyscraper, enjoy musical performances by an oompah band, tons of themed goodies, and unparalleled views of the city. Take note: ticket purchases come with the option to explore the rest of the spot’s attractions that include trippy art installations and more. Afterwards, head over to Oktoberfest at Pier 15’s Watermark, where holiday events are being hosted seven days a week until October 31 with free RSVPs available via the website.

Cost: Tickets from $38

Elsewhere | Photo by Luis Nieto Dickens

Dance until you drop at the city’s hottest clubs Throughout fall

Various locations

When you’re on the hunt for good beats that rattle the building, flashing lights, and steamy air from heavy-handed fog machines, New York City is most certainly not at a loss for hot clubs to dance the night away. With newer additions like Midtown’s house music mecca, Nebula, and the retro-themed discotheque, Ciao Ciao (which is a favorite of our TikTok bestie Tefi), there’s truly a vibe for everyone. Plus, there’s also the always-reliable rooftop sensation, Elsewhere, and the Georgia O’Keefe-inspired hotspot in the Freehand Hotel called Georgia Room. For a spicier spot, there’s Wonderland, a sultry nightclub/adult entertainment venue, which has been known to attract celebrities like the power duo of Cardi B and Offset.

The Brooklyn Mirage | Photo by @ChrisLavado

Watch a dreamy array of lanterns light up the night sky Saturday, September 24, 8 pm

Morningside Heights

For a heartwarming and community-based experience, check out the 11th annual Morningside Lights lantern festival. Here, participants can create their own lanterns then travel along a 45-minute procession around Morningside Park through to the Columbia University campus. This year’s theme, The Reimagined Monument, is all about reconsidering the concept of conventional art, and how we compassionately incorporate more honesty and inclusivity moving forward.

Cost: Free to participate

Brooklyn Bowl | Photo by Scott Harris

Go bowling before vibing to live music for a good cause Monday, October 10, 7 pm

Williamsburg

On World Mental Health Day, treat yourself and a few friends to an evening at the Brooklyn Bowl. Hosted at this bowling alley/music venue that’s long been a neighborhood fav, guests can bowl a few rounds before popping over to the stage area to catch an exclusive set from the well-known indie pop band MisterWives (known for songs like “Reflections” and “Where Do We Go From Here?”) with a guest feature from joan. As an added bonus, the proceeds from purchased tickets will go to funding the mental health and wellness resource for music industry folks called Backline.

Cost: Tickets from $35

Embody spooky vibes via city-wide Halloween night festivities Monday, October 31

Various locations

On the best night of the year to relish the city after dark, first up, we have the iconic Village Halloween Parade, which first made its debut back in 1973 and travels up Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village from 7 pm to 11 pm. If a classic horror flick is more your thing, catch Halloween (1978) under the stars at the Rooftop Cinema Club in Midtown starting at 7:15 pm. End your All Hallow’s Eve by heading to House of Yes in Bushwick for the Gala Of The Gone event, which features a spooky evening filled with elaborate costumes, aerialists hanging from above, high energy DJ sets, and more.

The Nines | Photo by Liz Clayman

Grab an expertly-crafted nightcap at one of the city’s best bars Throughout fall

Various locations

When thirsty for an expertly-crafted nightcap, New Yorkers have it good. Whether it’s the swanky celebrity-backed Pebble Bar at Rockefeller Center or 64 floors up with breathtaking views at Overstory in FiDi, late-night spots abound. We’re also partial to bars offering live entertainment alongside our drinks, like The Nines piano bar in NoHo or the Lamba Lounge in Harlem, that’s set up with everything from video games to a photo booth and Jenga. And perfect for the autumn weather, we have to shout out our fav al fresco destinations like Ridgewood’s Nowadays plus the sweet outdoor seating at Dante in the West Village.

