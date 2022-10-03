A Super Fun Guide to Sober October in NYC

With its origins dating back to a month-long challenge/fundraising campaign in 2014 by the UK-based charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, Sober October has become a popular new precursor to Dry January.

And whether it’s to hit the pause button on booze before the upcoming season of holiday indulgence or to simply just take a break from drinking in general, here in New York City, there are loads of activities perfectly designed for an alcohol-free October.

From embarking on a city-wide mocktail crawl to sweating out toxins at limited-time exercise pop-ups, here’s how to have the most fun Sober October in NYC.