New York City was first gifted cherry trees over a century ago by the Committee of Japanese Residents as a gesture of friendship between the two countries. Ever since, New Yorkers have reveled in the trees and look forward to the white and pink blossoms that mark the changing seasons.

This spring, take in the ethereal beauty of local sakura trees (which is the proper name for cherry blossoms) at some of the city’s most gorgeous parks and esplanades. Whether through a relaxing stroll at a waterfront park, picnic hang (with treats from the hottest new bakeries), or special programming, here are the thirteen best places to view cherry blossoms in NYC as they bloom through early May.