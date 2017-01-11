Spend the Night at One of Upstate NY's Best Hotels, Inns, and B&Bs

What’s nearby: Mostly known for hosting the 1980 Winter Olympics, Lake Placid is a haven for sports lovers, especially skiers; it’s known for being one of the best aprés-ski areas in North America, which means it’s a go-to for nightlife and socializing after spending the day on the slopes. Head to The Cottage for drinks, dinner, or ice skating on the lake if you're still feeling adventurous. If it's summertime, take a hike in the mountains, or simply sit alongside the shores of Mirror Lake and catch a gorgeous sunset before dusk.

Castile

Overlooking the cascading Middle Falls in Letchworth State Park, this inn is the ideal place to stay if you're not into camping, but still want to enjoy what’s referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the East.” Guest rooms, lodges, and a four-bedroom guesthouse are available to guests, with peak season falling in October, when the park transforms into vibrant colors during fall foliage. After spending the day exploring, dine at Caroline’s, the inn’s on-site restaurant.