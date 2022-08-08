Get Your Groove On At The Best Roller Skating Rinks In NYC

It’s official: we’re currently living in a nostalgia era. And along with Y2K fits and must-try new groovy ‘70s themed restaurants like Peachy Keen—thanks to talented influencers like the Berlin-based Oumi Janta or our very own resident Central Park Dance Skaters Association (which has linked up almost every weekend since 1995)—roller skating is also having its moment as one of the hottest trends on TikTok.

Whether you’re ready to throw it back at a disco-themed wonderland or simply looking for a few chilled-out practice laps at a local park, the city is smooth with spots to test your skills and get your groove on. Here’s our roundup of the best roller skating rinks in New York City.