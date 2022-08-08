Get Your Groove On At The Best Roller Skating Rinks In NYC
Dust off those skates (or cop some rentals) and flex your best tricks for TikTok.
It’s official: we’re currently living in a nostalgia era. And along with Y2K fits and must-try new groovy ‘70s themed restaurants like Peachy Keen—thanks to talented influencers like the Berlin-based Oumi Janta or our very own resident Central Park Dance Skaters Association (which has linked up almost every weekend since 1995)—roller skating is also having its moment as one of the hottest trends on TikTok.
Whether you’re ready to throw it back at a disco-themed wonderland or simply looking for a few chilled-out practice laps at a local park, the city is smooth with spots to test your skills and get your groove on. Here’s our roundup of the best roller skating rinks in New York City.
The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink
Show off your best tricks in Central Park at Wollman Rink’s recently debuted immersive roller disco experience called The DiscOasis. Think copious amounts of glitter, art installations, weekend events (like Skaterobics), and tunes curated by Grammy-winning producer Nile Rogers. In the evenings Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 pm–10 pm, roll into “Disco After Dark” for lawn games, a separate dance floor, and live DJs, as well as theatrical performances by skating professionals. And for a chilled out vibe, the daytime skate program, that’s held Saturday and Sunday from 10 am–4:30 pm, is a solid alternative.
Cost: Tickets from $19, skate rentals from $10
Located at Rockefeller Center in its landmark ice skating area, since opening in April, this spot has become a popular NYC destination. Marking the first time since 1940 that The Rink is offering roller skating, the space is inspired by the original Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, an iconic Los Angeles-based rink and hangout spot of the late ‘70s and ‘80s created by Ian “Flipper” Ross. Open through October, its schedule is jam-packed with special programming and includes everything from late night dance parties to bumping DJ sets and a pop-up shop selling limited-edition Flipper’s merch.
Cost: Tickets from $20, skate rentals from $10
When you’re in the mood to ride that retro wave, The TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport’s ‘60s-inspired roller skating rink is right up your alley. Here, guests can skate around a blue-and-white checkerboard outdoor rink under the shadow of a historic 1958 Lockheed Constellation airplane, which the hotel has converted into a cocktail lounge. Open from Friday through Sunday, each skate session is 50 minutes long and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis (so make sure to remember they can’t be purchased online in advance).
Cost: Tickets from $20, skate rentals are included in ticket price
LeFrak Center at Lakeside Roller Rink
The southeast end of Prospect Park is home to one of the most popular spots to glide around in Brooklyn. As part of a $74 million restoration by the Prospect Park Alliance, the LeFrak Center’s Lakeside project includes the open-air roller skating rink; kayak and pedal boat rentals; bicycle rentals; a children’s splash pad; and a daytime cafe (called The Bluestone Cafe) stocked with snacks and refreshments like Brooklyn Brewery beers. Open every day of the week throughout summer, during the colder months the property switches over to an ice skating arena.
Cost: Tickets from $8, skate rentals from $8
Pier 2 Roller Rink
At the Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2 Roller Rink, skaters can admire stellar Manhattan skyline views while pushing around the expansive 11,000-square-foot covered arena. While some time slots are filled with pre-scheduled programming (which you can check via the website) like hockey league practice and birthday parties, the space is open for public skating almost every day. All-day on Mondays and also on Fridays from 3:30 pm–6 pm, there’s free entry. And fun fact: on certain weekend nights, the rink hosts themed evenings centered around funky ‘80s throwbacks and boy band tunes.
Cost: Tickets from $7, skate rentals from $7
Riverbank State Park
This rink on the banks of the Hudson River is well known as a local favorite for its al fresco skating rink, which is covered by a metal roof that provides visitors a welcome respite from the hot summer rays. As a part of Harlem’s Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park and in addition to the skate arena (which transforms into an ice rink during winter), the 28-acre recreational property features an athletic complex, lap pool, tennis and basketball courts, a softball field, and more.
Cost: Tickets from $4, skate rentals from $6
RollerJam USA
A Staten Island staple since opening in 2007, RollerJam USA doubles as both a family-friendly playspace for kids during the day and a lively nightclub/dance rink for adults at night. Whirl around the 22,000-square-foot bright blue floor for as long as you’d like, then snag a drink from the fully stocked bar and try your luck in the arcade with games like Skee-Ball or air hockey. Popular programming includes $2 slices of pizza on Fridays from 7 pm–9 pm, and the adult-only Saturday night skate sessions that run from 9 pm–2 am every weekend.
Cost: Tickets from $15, skate rentals from $5
United Skates of America
The main attraction at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale, Queens is a humble (but expansive) skate rink run by United Skates of America. Cordoned off with bright white and orange traffic barriers, this outdoor rink is a lowkey spot to practice your balance and push about without the fear of expert skaters whooshing past you. For those thoroughly inexperienced or just a bit tentative about the activity, there’s protective wrist guards available for rental as well as those classic PVC pipe “skate mates” that definitely come in handy if you're prone to falling.
Cost: Tickets from $6, skate rentals from $6, season passes for $65