The Underground NYC Sex Clubs You Need to Explore

Skirt Club Various locations This popular London-based party, where every night is ladies’ night, opened an NYC chapter back in 2016. The women-only club is a place for bi-sexual or bi-curious femmes to come together to explore their boundaries and curiosities, whatever that may mean. Parties are held on a monthly basis at various locations throughout the city and are for members only. To become a member, apply via the site.

Sex Hacking PlayLab Hacienda Villa Seventh-grade sex ed will seem like Sunday School after a session at the Sex Hacking PlayLab with sexpert Kenneth Play. As a “sex hacker” and a self-proclaimed combo of Tim Ferriss, Martha Stewart, and Bruce Lee, Play develops and teaches new “hacks” to help people learn to have fun and overcome challenges in the bedroom. Play demonstrates everything from finding the G spot to making a woman squirt. But this goes beyond your classic condom-and-banana demonstration -- Play prefers to use actual vaginas to paint his picture, adding a whole new meaning to the term “hands-on learning.”

Killing Kittens Location upon membership A selective membership opens the door to a world of high-end, hedonistic pleasure, for females and couples only. The Killing Kittens family hosts a range of sex- or sexually-themed parties, from the Kurious Kittens, which is a strictly clothes-on party, to KK Hedonism with lots of nakedness, hot tubs, pools, and masks. There are also Singles Nights, a KK Penthouse, and a KK Country House -- where members are invited for naked weekend romps in a lavish country mansion. To apply, visit the website and fill out the application for the newsletter, where you can also upload your photos and meet/chat with other applicants.

The Naked Show The Creek and Cave The Naked Show is pretty much exactly what it sounds like -- comedians stand up on stage to bare all... literally. The free, quarterly standup show at this Long Island City bar is for New York’s bravest comedians and audience members. No sex is actually allowed DURING the show, but whatever happens after is completely up to you.

Snctm Various locations If sex parties are nothing to you without Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, then Snctum is for you. The most true to your Eyes Wide Shut fantasies, Snctum is an exclusive (and expensive) LA sex party that recently made its way to NYC. Snctm screens for aesthetic appeal, professional status, and what each applicant would bring to the party. Pricy tickets run about $1,850 per single man, or $1,500 with a female partner (single women pay nothing). An annual membership goes for $75,000 and includes admission to all parties, access to private rooms, and unlimited Cristal Champagne, served by a butler (because Cristal is almost certainly better when poured by a sex butler). You can apply at the Snctm website.

Lip Service Boerum Hill The ever-popular House of Scorpio Lip Service parties are an NYC staple. Events take place every second Friday in the House of Scorpio Brooklyn loft, and feature flirty games, drinks, and, of course, lip-locking. Be sure to bring your own blindfold, and a sense of adventure as these parties are pansexual.

Intimate Various locations While many sex parties in NYC cater to a couples-only crowd, Intimate puts the emphasis on single being sexy. The party’s motto is that the individual is more important than a relationship, as relationships are so fluid and tend to come and go. The events are super intimate, with no more than 40 guests in attendance at any given party, and each night begins with cocktails and conversation before descending into the play space where guests are invited to learn about things like tantra, kink, sex toys, and more.

Labyrinth Midtown Geared mostly toward straight couples, Club Labyrinth is known for its rotating theme nights, like Menage a Trois Monday, Cuck and Bull Wednesdays, and other naughty themes. The parties are for couples or singles and the location is kept secret until you RSVP on the site.

Submit Various locations These monthly Friday night parties bring together women and trans folk for a night of 50 Shades of Grey without the obscene level of cheese. The BDSM-themed parties, which are open to BDSM players, exhibitionists, voyeurs, and anyone who falls under LGBTQ umbrella, so long as they identify as a woman, come complete with a shower, slings, a cross, bondage set-ups, peep holes, and more. It’s a club for the adventurous to flex their muscles without feeling judgment, and the door is open to anything from kissing and cruising to spanking and flogging.

Bowery Bliss Nolita Bowery Bliss is a classic swingers club -- no bells, whistles, secret passwords, or photo uploads. Instead, you’ll find a dimly lit den with plenty of plush seating, candles, lounge beds, and private corners for stowing away into the wee hours. The club is open to all couples looking to play, swap, or make new friends. Anyone and everyone are welcome, so long as they are over 21.

Saint Venus Theater Various locations Saint Venus is a password-protected, members-only, roving non-strip-club. Members lucky enough to be accepted into the elusive fold will have access to the weekly parties, where for a crisp Ulysses you can look at some of NYC’s most beautiful women. Note: While they will NOT strip for you, the dancers here will give lap dances. But absolutely no touching or you will not be invited back.

Chemistry Williamsburg A laid-back but still decidedly sexy affair, Chemistry is the sex club for those that need a little help easing their way into the idea of a sex club. A mix of sexy performance and live music, this monthly soiree makes sex partying feel shockingly comfortable. Prospective members must apply through the website; once accepted, you’ll gain access to the events, which are known for their burlesque shows, fire dancers, sultry themes, and, of course, public sex.