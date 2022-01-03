The 17 Best Ski Destinations Within 5 Hours of NYC

Ready to trade the sludgy NYC sidewalks for a more picturesque winter landscape? Luckily, there are plenty of snow-capped options only a few hours away. And whether your preference is alpine or going freestyle (or night skiing or snowboarding!), skiing in upstate New York or other nearby states offers a dose of exhilaration you can't get in the five boroughs. So here is our guide to 17 of the best ski spots near NYC worth making the trek for this winter.

Note on safety: With plenty of safety measures across all resorts in effect—face covering requirements, direct-to-lift gate access, physical distancing measures, and frequent staff testing—these facilities are making extensive efforts to ensure guest safety is once again paramount this winter. Please check each resort’s website prior to visiting, as advance reservations and specific safety precautions are required.