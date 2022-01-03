The 17 Best Ski Destinations Within 5 Hours of NYC
Hit the slopes for a winter getaway alongside fireplaces and mountainside views.
Ready to trade the sludgy NYC sidewalks for a more picturesque winter landscape? Luckily, there are plenty of snow-capped options only a few hours away. And whether your preference is alpine or going freestyle (or night skiing or snowboarding!), skiing in upstate New York or other nearby states offers a dose of exhilaration you can't get in the five boroughs. So here is our guide to 17 of the best ski spots near NYC worth making the trek for this winter.
Note on safety: With plenty of safety measures across all resorts in effect—face covering requirements, direct-to-lift gate access, physical distancing measures, and frequent staff testing—these facilities are making extensive efforts to ensure guest safety is once again paramount this winter. Please check each resort’s website prior to visiting, as advance reservations and specific safety precautions are required.
Blue Mountain Resort
Located in the Poconos and near the Appalachian Trail, Blue Mountain boasts the state’s highest vertical drop at 1,082 feet, in addition to 40 trails across 171 skiable acres. Fully lit night skiing trails are now available with the addition of LED lights and additional snowmaking guns. New this season, the resort has nearly doubled the number of lanes of its snow tubing park, featuring the longest, fastest lanes in Pennsylvania, all 46 of which are serviced by three carpet lifts. Beginner lessons for skiing and snowboarding are available through the onsite Learning Center. Slopeside Pub & Grill offers indoor and outdoor dining options, with live music during the week; additional dining options include Belgian-style waffles, food truck tacos, and hearty pub fare.
Bristol Mountain
With glacial lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and gorge, the Finger Lakes region is rich with natural wonders—and skiing on Bristol Mountain offers elevated views of this glorious terrain paired with its 38 slopes and trails, a 1200-foot vertical rise, and 138 acres of total skiable terrain, including three kilometers of Nordic trails. During night operating season, 97% of the resort’s trails have lighting. Recent updates include the addition of the Polaris Trail to their Galaxy LiftPod, upgrades to their snowmaking capabilities, and enhanced mountain access through smart-gate installations. Dining options include Belgian waffles at a slopeside cafe, a new après-ski eatery with craft whiskey and local brews, ramen bowls, and glasses of the region’s award-winning Finger Lakes wines.
Catamount Mountain Resort
Uniquely situated on the New York and Massachusetts border, Catamount is a small but mighty resort that has undergone significant upgrades over the last few years—among them are a new lift, new lodge, hundreds of new snow making machines, four snow making ponds, and additional miles of pipe. Snowmaking covers over 90% of the resort’s 13 trails, which includes a vertical drop of 1,000 feet. Recent upgrades include the addition of two new chairlifts, and a new snow tubing park is well underway, slated to open early this year. Five new dining options for the season are set to be unveiled this season, including Campfire, a bar and barbecue venue in the recently opened Catamount lodge.
Belleayre Mountain Ski Center
Belleayre debuted in the Catskills in 1949 with five trails and New York’s first chairlift: Today, it encompasses 50 trails, parks, and glades along with eight lifts across 174 skiable acres, including cross country trails. A ride on the Catskill Thunder gondola provides visitors with breathtaking views of the Catskill Forest Preserve and the chance to capture photos of the regional wildlife and landscape. Belleayre recently expanded its Discovery Lodge and debuted an outdoor heated patio space complete with fire pits and outdoor seating. Known for its laid-back vibes and beginner-friendly topography, sustainability remains an important initiative with the addition of more energy-efficient compressors, repurposed benches from old lift chairs, LED lighting, and upgrades to their snowmaking systems.
Camelback Resort
The region’s only ski-in/ski-out resort, Camelback Resort is set in the picturesque Poconos Mountains, with 39 trails over 166 skiable acres. Aquatopia, an immersive, indoor year-round water park experience, unveils a new slide this season. It’s also home to America’s largest snow tubing park (complete with disco lights and music), where tubers can access 42 fast-lightning lanes and two magic carpet lifts. The Sunbowl quad lift transports visitors from the mountain to the village for lessons at the Ski & Ride Academy, where pros teach skiers of all ages and levels. Rounding out the experience are luxury guest suites; dining options, which in addition to three ski-in/ski-out restaurants, include an Italian steakhouse, brasserie, and food truck tacos; a multi-level arcade; and fitness facility.
Gore Mountain
Stunning views of the Adirondacks are the backdrop to upstate New York’s Gore Mountain. New high-speed quads replaced two double chair lifts last season, providing access to all four of its peaks and Straight Brook Valley. The redesigned Pete’s Paradise trail gives guests expanded family-friendly options to explore. There’s twilight skiing for those who want a star-lit experience; a cross-country trail network of 11 piste (groomed) loops; and snowshoeing adventures through the “largest marble-cave entrance in the East.” Gore recently expanded its snowmaking capacity with higher-efficiency snow guns and energy-saving compressors, improved terrains to give beginner and novice skiers a smoother ride, and implemented snowmaking upgrades in anticipation of its hosting the Winter World University Games in 2023—all in addition to being home to the longest glades in the East.
Hunter Mountain
Hunter Mountain has been celebrated for a trio of firsts since it opened in the 1950s: the first skiing spot in New York to install snowmaking, and the first in the world to feature both top-to-bottom snowmaking and 100% coverage of the mountain. Spanning 240-skiable acres in the glorious Northern Catskill Mountains, Hunter Mountain has 67 trails, 12 lifts, and a vertical drop of over 1,600 feet. Its EpicMix app gives visitors entry and priority access at 34 affiliated Vail Resorts (which owns Hunter) in the United States, with multiple properties included within the northeast. The snow tubing park offers plenty of family-friendly fun—with thousand-foot lanes, a fire pit, snack bar, and kid-friendly magic carpet lifts. With four mountains, three freestyle terrain parks and snowboarding, lessons at every skill level, plus a day lodge and plenty of dining options, there are endless adventures for first-timers and seasoned experts alike.
Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort
A truly remarkable feat, Jiminy Peak—the first mountain resort in the U.S. to have installed a wind turbine—now receives 100% of its electricity from renewable sources like alternative wind power. Its green efforts also extend to hundreds of energy-efficient snow guns, LED lights to guide skiers on night trails, and electric car charging stations. With 45 trails and nine lifts, Jiminy Peak is among the largest of New England’s ski resorts, with a vertical drop of 1,150 feet. Lessons are available for skiers at all levels; snowshoeing trails for six miles; and mountain coaster off-ski rides to twist and turn through a 3,600 foot pathway—all amid the gorgeous scenery of the Berkshires.
Killington Resort
Thrill-seekers may have met their match at Killington Resort—a self-proclaimed “beast” of adventure for skiers and snowboarders—the largest in the Eastern U.S. Featuring 155 trails (with the highest vertical drop exceeding 3,000 feet) spread over more than 1,500 skiable acres, Killington helps visitors zip around the massive resort with the help of 21 lifts and three gondolas. Tickets to Killington also entitle guests to access neighboring Pico Mountain for winter adventurers in the “mega mountain playground.” Other attractions: freestyle riding through log rails and rainbow trees in The Stash terrain park; taking a Meet the Mountains guided tour (with well over a thousand acres to explore); and tubing under the lights at Killington’s Tubing Park. Recent updates include a bubble-enclosed ski lift, gondola renovations, improved snowmaking, and terrain enhancements to give skiers a smoother ride.
Mohawk Mountain
Celebrating its 75th season this year, Mohawk Mountain gives skiers the chance to explore a diverse range of wooded and open downhill runs—offering the state’s most trails at 26 (including 16 night trails), biggest vertical drop (at 650 feet), and eight lifts. Situated on 350 acres in northwestern Connecticut, there are cross-country trails for snowshoeing along with snow tubing, a recent addition. Voted a top ski resort by Connecticut Magazine several years running, Mohawk Mountain recently expanded its lodge to accommodate increased physical distancing measures, added an app-based food ordering system to better serve visitors, and this season, made pass pickup easier through their new automated stations.
Mount Snow
Welcoming winter revelers for nearly seven decades, Mount Snow spans four mountains over 600 acres with 80 trails and 20 lifts to accommodate the well-frequented resort (a preferred locale by New Yorkers and Bostonians alike). Home to the only all-park mountain face in the East, the 100-acre Carinthia comprises 10 parks; multi-mile trail runs; a tree-skiing zone; and rails, jumps, and a monster superpipe to amplify every nature-driven twist and turn. And with the recent debut of its 42,000 square foot Carinthia Base Lodge, Mount Snow now offers plenty of dining options—a sit-down restaurant, two bars, made-to-order food stations, plus a Time to Dine option in the EpicMix app that provides a virtual assist to enjoy post-activity meals. Also a Vail Resorts property, Mount Snow’s Epic Pass gives skiers and riders access to this and multiple U.S. resorts.
Mountain Creek
As the site of New Jersey’s largest ski area, Mountain Creek stretches over four peaks, with 167 acres and eight lifts (including two high-speed quads). Featuring the region’s tallest skiable vertical (at 1,040 feet), the freestyle area includes over 65 acres, with night skiing available across the entire terrain—for which a thousand snow-making guns ensure 100% coverage. Mountain Creek recently introduced Sno-Go bikes to scale the slopes, granting ski-bike riders full mountain access; there’s also a snow tubing park that’s accessible via a magic carpet lift. The resort’s Snowsports School offers daily lessons—whether for a single session or all season long. The onsite Beirgarten has an outdoor patio to indulge in bratwursts and brews, while The Appalachian offers onsite accommodations featuring fireplaces and mountainside views.
Okemo Mountain Resort
With one of the best-known snowmaking reputations in the East, Okemo—in addition to its world-class service, with two luxuriously heated high-speed lifts, and cozy lodgings—has long been a family-friendly favorite among Vermont-locals. With access to 121 trails over 632 skiable acres, Okemo also has the longest superpipe in the East (at 500+ feet). Nestled in Okemo State Forest, the scenic surroundings are the host for a multitude of wintertime activities: snowboarding, Nordic skiing, and snow tubing; access to multiple terrain parks and expert-led ski lessons; plus ice skating and mountain coasting, both of which are set to resume this year. The Epic Pass offers access to multiple Vail Resorts in Vermont and around the United States, and the updated EpicMix app includes lift line wait times (new this year), interactive trail maps, on-mountain GPS locations, and the ability to make dining reservations even while mountainside.
Stratton Mountain Resort
Snowboard lovers know Stratton, which just celebrated its 60th anniversary in addition to a new solar energy partnership, as the place that started it all: The resort was the first to give snowboarders slope-access four decades ago. With the highest peak in Southern Vermont, Stratton gives skiers plenty of downhill action too (the vertical drop is over 2,000 feet)—over its 99 trails, 11 lifts, a summit gondola, and terrain suited to both novices and advanced skiers. This year, they have partnered with MOOver, a free public transit system in southern Vermont, to provide easier mountain access, and launched a new mobile app to order meals on the go, track runs, and meet friends on the mountain via real time ski tracking. Also accessible are groomed trails for riders to explore via fat bike rentals; the four-lane snow tubing park with firepits and a warming hut; and 5k lit trails for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at the Nordic Center.
Thunder Ridge
For family-friendly ski resorts, Thunder Ridge is repeatedly at the top of the list. With an enthusiastic welcome for skiers at every age (quite literally, they teach everyone from tots to seniors) and skill level, the resort’s Snowsports School offers lessons on both a daily and multi-week schedule. Outfitted with 22 trails designed to meet the skiing and snowboarding needs of both novices and aficionados alike, Thunder Ridge is dedicated to bringing fun on the slopes for the whole crew. The cozy lodge features a glass atrium to enjoy refreshments while looking out at the mountain base and views of the surrounding terrain.
Whiteface Mountain
As claims to fame go, it’s pretty hard to top hosting the Winter Olympics—which Whiteface Mountain Resort did in 1980, immediately setting expectations (shall we say) sky-high for arriving visitors. And with the tallest vertical drop on the eastern seaboard (at 3,430 feet), it certainly meets them. With an impressive 87 trails and 11 lifts, one of the longest single intermediate runs in the Northeast, miles of groomed cruisers and an impressive range of lessons—including ones for guests with disabilities, Whiteface is hard to beat. There are also terrain parks for tots and intermediates alike, while a 15-minute ride on the newly renovated Cloudsplitter Gondola reveals spectacular views of the Adirondacks and Lake Placid. Their sustainability commitment includes installation of a megawatt solar plant over a dozen acres, several hundred low energy, high-efficiency snow guns, and snowcats that run on state-of-the-art tier diesel engines.
Windham Mountain
A multi-million dollar renovation over the last couple of years brings the boutique resort experience to life with a new snow machine, charming guest rooms, an European-style “Umbrella Bar” and reimagined restaurant, and new high-speed lift. Set in the scenic Catskills, Windham Mountain Ski Resort has 54 trails and six freestyle-friendly terrain parks across two peaks on 285-acres of skiable expanse. The Windham Mountain Adventure Park provides six lanes of snow tubing for family fun (with a conveyor belt to bring you back up), along with kid snowmobiles and a cozy lodge. There’s also cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, ice skating, and more—along with lessons for every age and skill level for mountain adventures at every turn.
