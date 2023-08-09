Here’s Where to Escape Light Pollution and Go Stargazing in and Around NYC

When looking up at the night sky in the Big Apple, you’re more likely to see planes and skyscrapers than the Milky Way. But, we’re here to prove that it’s actually possible to stargaze amid the concrete jungle.

New York City may not be Dark Sky-certified, but there are still plenty of stellar (get it?) spots within the five boroughs or just an easy drive away for some out-of-this world sightings. Plus, we promise you don’t have to be a physics or telescope expert to enjoy solo expeditions or events hosted by local groups like the Amateur Astronomers Association—a volunteer-run, non-profit organization that hosts free lectures, solar and nighttime sky observing, and astronomy classes in the city.

With the Perseid Meteor Shower and a full, blue supermoon both gracing the Northern Hemisphere this month, there’s never been a better time to find new spots for glimpses of constellations, faraway planets, and lots more.

Whether you’re a novice or astronomy expert, here’s our guide to stargazing in and near New York City.