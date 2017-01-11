You Won't Miss the City if You Move to These NYC Suburbs

Armonk, NY

Population: 4,800

It spans just six miles -- half the length of Broadway -- but no New York neighborhood could ever measure up to Armonk’s one-two punch of great food and proximity to the outdoors. At early morning favorites The Beehive and Market North, you won’t have to wait in crazy lines for brunch or a nitro coffee. For lunch, you can get brick-oven pizza alongside a local beer at Amore, which seats diners next to a vegetable garden and an actual flowing brook (how many brooks do you eat next to in South Williamsburg?). And you won’t miss the city’s infinite dinner options when you’re having farm-to-table meals from Union Square Cafe vets at Restaurant North or homemade pasta at Moderne Barn. Walking through Wampus Brook Park nature preserve and Kensico Reservoir, you’ll wonder how you ever talked yourself into the idea that McCarren Park was the great outdoors. It’s not all food and nature, though -- this northern Westchester County hamlet, which is just 55 minutes from NYC, is also home to excellent schools and homes that cost less than anything you could buy in the city (the median property value is $992,400).