The Subway Lines That Ruined Your Commute the Most in 2016

Whether you’re dealing with a delay, train breakdown, or angry riders knocking into you with their backpacks, chances are there have been countless subway commutes that have left you thinking, “This is the worst train line in New York.”

Well, your assessment was probably wrong. The Straphangers Campaign recently released its annual ranking of the best and worst subway lines of 2016, and if you took the 5 or A train last year, then you actually have been riding the worst subway lines in the city. The two lines were labeled the most “irregular,” with the 5 train being the second most crowded line and the A providing below-average frequency of trains midday and above-average breakdowns. Then again, the report also states that all lines broke down more often this year than last, which might be the least surprising statistic ever to anyone who’s ever ridden the subway.