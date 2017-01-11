Lifestyle

The Best Pools for Beating the Heat in NYC

Published On 05/25/2016
Gansevoort
Courtesy of Gansevoort Park Avenue

It's about that time of year again: you and your friends have a little back sweat and want a way to cool off that doesn't include poaching AC from SoHo shoe stores. Well, here's the solution; we've gathered a list of the top 15 pools in New York City for you to enjoy this summer -- some are public and totally free; others require a fee, but will also net you access to margaritas all day long. Gather your friends, some sunscreen, and a towel -- we've got places for you to cool off all over the city.

Gansevoort Park

Flatiron

If you're staying at the hotel (or can find some nice people to let you sneak in with them), this is a pool to indulge in -- and we seriously mean indulge, because cocktails alone will set you back about $15 each. But high prices aside, the rooftop pool is pretty hard to beat for an afternoon of day drinking with a group. The hotel also offers a $250 OOO package that'll get you a pool day pass, $75 in food and drinks, a discount on spa treatments, and more. Or stop by on Fridays for Frosé Fridays (yep, that's a rosé and sorbet combo).

Pool hours: 7am-7pm daily.

NYC Parks
Courtesy of NYC Parks

Hamilton Fish Park Pool

Lower East Side

Surrounded by trees and greenery smack dab in the middle of LES, this free public pool is a two for one; the main pool is quite sizeable at 165ft by 98ft with an almost equally large wading pool, so there's room for everyone. If you forget to bring a lock for your valuables, there is a bodega across the street called Adina's that has a few for sale. While there is no food offered at the pool, there are a ton of great eats just a short stroll away.

Pool hours: 9am-9pm daily.

NYC Parks
Courtesy of NYC Parks

Astoria Park Pool

Astoria  

The Astoria Park Pool is one of the largest public pools in New York City, situated just underneath the Triborough Bridge with sweeping views of the East River and the Manhattan skyline, 54,450sqft of swim space, and a capacity of 6,200 swimmers. Bring a combination lock and enjoy your swim in the nearly 100-year-old pool, worry-free (just don't bring food -- it's not allowed).

Pool hours: 11am-7pm daily.

Brooklyn Bridge Park
Courtesy of Brooklyn Bridge Park

Brooklyn Bridge Pop-Up Pool, Pier 2

Dumbo
Jump in a pool and head to the beach, all without the trip out to Rockaway or Long Beach. The Dumbo pop-up, which runs June 29th-Labor Day Weekend offers a 30ft by 50ft pool that caps out at 60 people (so you never have to worry about it being too crowded), and a sandy beach with chairs and umbrellas to chill out at after. Even though this pool is free and public, it runs on a festival-like wristband first come/first serve basis. Wristbands are distributed for each 45-minute swim session every hour starting at 10am going until 4:30pm. Bring a combination lock to keep your valuables safe.

Pool hours: 10am-4:30pm daily.

NYC Parks
Courtesy of NYC Parks

Commodore Barry Pool

Fort Greene

This free, public 75ft by 60ft pool definitely has its charm (and the added bonus of a wading pool for the kiddies). Clean and underrated with a relaxed vibe, this is the pool to head to if you want a chill and hassle-free experience. Just remember, combination locks are mandatory.

Pool hours: 11am-7pm daily, with a break for pool cleaning at 3pm.

SoHo House
Courtesy of SoHo House

Soho House

Meatpacking

The "who's who" of rooftop pools, the Soho House is notoriously members-only (and tough about it), but friends of members can relax and enjoy a dip in the sizeable pool, or sip a cocktail on one of the plush chaise lounges. If you do get in, spacious hangs, celebrity sightings, and crazy parties abound in what is arguably the nicest pool setting in the city. No phones allowed, guys, so your Snapchats will have to wait!

Pool hours: 9am-2am, Wednesday-Friday; 8am-2am, Saturday; 8am-12am, Sunday.

McCarren Hotel & Pool
McCarren Hotel & Pool

McCarren Hotel and Pool

Williamsburg

This 4,800sqft pool serves as Brooklyn's answer to “chic” Manhattan pools. Day passes are available online 24 hours in advance and at the door for $45 on weekdays and $65 on weekends. Definitely arrive early to get a good space on the wooden terraced benches. Cabanas and pool chairs are available for an extra fee, although sometimes a wink and a smile will get you a lounge for free.

Pool hours: 11am-4:30pm and 5pm-9pm daily.

NYC Parks
Courtesy of NYC Parks

Red Hook Pool

Red Hook

At 330ft by 130ft, there's room for everyone at this private Red Hook pool. It's part of a recreation center, but anyone can become a member for a budget-friendly yearly rate of $100. Members can enjoy the pool as well as the gym, but must bring a combination lock for valuables. Bonuses include free swimming lessons and plenty of great eats nearby.

Pool hours: 11am-7pm with a break at 3pm for cleaning.

Dream Hotels
Courtesy of Dream Hotels

The Beach at the Dream Hotel

Meatpacking

Want to take a holiday to the French Riviera, but don't quite have the funds? This pool may be your answer. At $60 for a daytime pool pass, you can sit back, relax, have a swim, or stick your feet in the separate Montauk-imported sand (seriously). The pool has about 4,800sqft of swimming space for you to enjoy.

Pool hours: 11am-sunset during the week, with cabana rentals available from 10am-11pm.    

Bushwick Playground Pool

Bushwick

The draw to this pool is that it's clean, free, and in Bushwick. If you don't want to lug your towel all the way over to McCarren Park and don't mind families, step on in! The main pool is 75ft by 60ft with a wading pool of 30ft by 20ft. Don't forget your combination lock!

Pool hours: 11am-7pm with a cleaning break at 3pm daily.

Central Park
Courtesy of Central Park

Lasker Pool

Central Park

It's summer, your friends from out of town are visiting, and you have to play tour guide. After a day spend exploring Central Park, you’re drenched in sweat, and all you want is a swim. Screwed, right? Wrong! Chances are if you've been ice skating in Central Park in winter, you've skated on this pool. Located at the northern part of Central Park, it's easily accessible (and free!). The olympic pool is 240ft by 190ft, and the wading pool is 63.5ft by 14.5ft, so there's plenty of space.

Pool hours: 11am-7pm with a cleaning break at 3pm daily.

Hotel Americano: Chelsea, New York
Hotel Americano: Chelsea, New York

La Piscine at Hotel Americano

Chelsea

For those who want to feel like they've "made it" in New York but want to keep it relatively on budget, La Piscine is the perfect place to take a load off and dip your toes in the water. Offering $40 day passes, pitchers of margaritas, and a Mediterranean grill menu, you and your crew are set for a solid day party.     

Pool hours: 5pm-1am, Monday-Friday; 12pm-12am, Sundays; 12pm-1am, Saturdays.

McCarren Park Pool

Greenpoint

This gigantic, 1,500 person-capacity, recently renovated pool provides the cool kids a place to hang out without breaking the wallet. It's free and centrally located, so prepare to queue up for a while on a nice day. Leave electronics and food at home, and make sure to have a lock if you plan on bringing anything else. 

Pool hours: 11am-7pm with a 3pm cleaning break.

New York City Department of Parks & Recreation
New York City Department of Parks & Recreation

Barretto Point Park Floating Pool

Hunts Point   

The main draw of this Bronx pool is that it floats on a barge next to one of the most scenic parks in New York City. Situated in the East River, the Barretto Point Park Floating Pool is quite a large public pool at 82ft by 52ft. There is no entry fee, but bring a lock (and don't bring any glass or food!).

Pool hours: 11am-7pm daily.

Equinox Printing House

West Village  

This pool is so good that it's tempting to pay the $175/month gym membership just for daily summer swimming. However, pool access is included with spa services, so treat yourself to a quick massage or facial in the morning and jump on in after.

Pool hours 5:30am-11pm during the week, and 8am-8pm on weekends.  

Kari Langslet is a freelance writer and New York City pool enthusiast. Follow her on her NYC adventures: @karilangslet.

