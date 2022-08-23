Play Some Sets at the Best Public Tennis Courts in NYC

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Photo by Brad Penner, photo courtesy of USTA USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Photo by Brad Penner, photo courtesy of USTA

Next week, starting on August 29, the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing-Meadows Corona Park is hosting the 142nd U.S. Open tennis tournament. And as avid tennis fans, this excitement inevitably has us pumped to hit the courts. So, whether you’re already set to rally with your tennis buddies or are on the lookout for new opponents (we highly rec programs like Play Your Court and Tennis Pal), our city’s boroughs are stocked with sublime spots to practice your forehands, backhands, and volleys. From scoring a season or single play permit for the bevy of public courts courtesy of NYC Parks to renting out a jaw-dropping stadium spot, channel your inner Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal. Here are the best tennis courts primed for playing a few sets in New York City.

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Flushing-Meadows Corona Park

Nothing quite motivates your game like playing on legendary courts where history’s most beloved tennis stars have competed in epic, hours-long battles. As home of the U.S. Open since 1978, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has become an iconic sports symbol across the world. If you’re looking to tap into some of that talent, starting on September 18 (after this year’s tournament is finished), the facility’s indoor and outdoor hard courts will be available for hourly rentals, plus seasonal contracts. In addition, if you feel like heading out solo, ball machine rentals are available as well.

Cost: Outdoor and indoor court hourly rate from $38; seasonal contract costs vary; hourly ball machine rental from $15

How to reserve a court: Website

Central Park Tennis Center Central Park

Known for its devoted fan base running from celebrities and professional players to novices and spectators, the Central Park Tennis Center is a long-beloved NYC stalwart. Plan a weekday or weekend adventure to rally around one of the 24 green clay courts or four hard courts available on the premises, but keep in mind, it’s recommended that athletes reserve a court beforehand (as this is one of the most popular spots to play in the city). Also, if you’re looking to brush up on your skills, there’s private and semi-private lessons for all ages and levels, plus adult group clinics and cardio tennis classes. In addition, the tennis clubhouse is a perfect place to decompress post-match, featuring a pro-shop with on-site stringing, a snack bar, locker rooms, and an outdoor patio.

Cost: Free with a NYC Parks tennis permit

How to reserve a court: NYC Parks website

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park Hamilton Heights

Along with a bevy of indoor and outdoor activities on the banks of the Hudson River, the Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park is a local favorite that touts four well-maintained hard courts on its expansive grounds. Colored in the classic green and red, this outdoor amenity is open through November 30 and only requires a NYC Parks tennis permit to secure a court. In addition to the tennis area, the 28-acre recreational property features an indoor athletic complex, lap pool, basketball courts, a softball field, and an al fresco skating rink.

Cost: Free with a NYC Parks tennis permit

How to reserve a court: Email riverbanktennisreservations@parks.nyc.gov

Hudson River Park Tennis Courts Hudson Square

Picturesque waterfront views and three recently resurfaced hard tennis courts are the stars of the show at Hudson River Park. Operating on a first come, first served basis from 6 am–midnight, here, players aren’t required to have a NYC Parks tennis permit and reservations aren’t allowed. Basically, the only rules at this idyllic West Side park are to be courteous. Court time is limited to one hour if there’s a queue and a maximum of six balls are allowed per court—but other than that, play your little heart out.

Cost: Free

How to reserve a court: No reservations allowed

McCarren Park Tennis Center Williamsburg/Greenpoint

As a cherished green space shared by both Williamsburg and Greenpoint, McCarren Park is also a go-to for Brooklyn residents seeking idyllic picnics, paths for dog-walking, and athletic amenities. Alongside exciting new additions like the McCarren Park House, the park’s Tennis Center is a stellar spot to challenge new competitors to a match or two. Featuring 6 outdoor hard courts in the warmer months, with 7 indoor available from October through April, courts can be rented for a fee any day of the week, plus there’s a variety of specialty clinics and private lessons to choose from.

Cost: Hourly weekday court rentals from $42; weekend court rentals from $50

How to reserve a court: Email support@mccarren.tennis or make an account online

Prospect Park Tennis Courts Prospect Park

As part of a $74 million restoration by the Prospect Park Alliance, this Brooklyn oasis is home to eight gorgeous green clay courts. For any tennis novices, green clay courts are made of crushed basalt (a natural green stone) and are regarded for their ability to let players slide, while being a faster surface than red clay courts. There’s day and night court availability, as well as private or group lessons led by Prospect Park tennis coaches.

Cost: Court rental reservations from $15 per hour; private lessons from $80, with a NYC Parks tennis permit

How to reserve a court: Website

Stadium Tennis Center at Mill Pond Park South Bronx

Just south of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the spacious Stadium Tennis Center at Mill Pond Park is an impressive spot to drop by for your next court rental. Containing 16 hard tennis courts, 12 of which are covered by “The Bubble” dome for indoor play from October through April, this property offers athletes a state-of-the-art facility plus clubhouse. Take a private lesson from the personable tennis staff; sign up for group clinics and cardio tennis; or participate in a tournament and a seasonal adult league. Also, during outdoor season (which ends in October), you can use your NYC Parks tennis permit for walk-on unreserved court play along with the option of emailing ahead of time.

Cost: Free with a NYC Parks tennis permit

How to reserve a court: Email reservations@stadiumtennisnyc.com

Wolfe’s Pond Park South Shore

Wolfe’s Pond Park is one of Staten Island’s largest and most idyllic waterfront parks and also touts a sweeping recreation center with two hard tennis courts. Surrounded by foliage and playgrounds, here, the vibes are primed for low-pressure playing, whether that’s a chilled out rally with a friend or a serving practice session armed with a hopper of balls. After you’ve sweat it out, check out the outdoor roller hockey rink, walk your dog along the trails, or stroll down the beachline which looks out onto Raritan Bay.

Cost: Free with a NYC Parks tennis permit

How to reserve a court: None

