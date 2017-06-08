Everything You Absolutely Must Do in NYC This Summer

You’ve pondered installing your AC unit, added long weekends to your calendar, and filled all the space left in your fridge with canned wine and rum-soaked watermelon for sunny days spent in the park. Summer is here, and it’s the absolute best season to take in all that New York City has to offer -- from free concerts and outdoor movies, to day trips and day drinking, to these special summer events you can only catch once a year.
Tuesday
Jun 13
Upper East Side
Returning for its 39th year, the Museum Mile Festival keeps Fifth Avenue’s museums (like The Met, The Guggenheim, and The Cooper-Hewitt) open until 9pm with free admission, so you can indulge in complimentary culture and A/C for the evening. Outside, performers and food vendors help give the museum crawl a block party vibe.
Friday
Jun 16
Bronx
Spend an evening with grizzly bears, sea lions, reptiles, and more critters while drinking unlimited beer and wine from the open bar at the Bronx Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo. $70 tickets also get you access to karaoke, a live band, trivia, and a photo booth from 6-11pm.
Saturday
Jun 17
Get coated in glitter at the Coney Island Mermaid Parade
Coney Island
This annual aquatic parade down Surf Avenue returns for its 35th year with Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein as grand marshalls. Put on your best seashell bikini, stud your sunscreen with sequins, and you’ll fit right in.
Saturday
Jun 17
Greenwich Village
Karaoke, day-drinking, tacos, board games, and raw cookie dough (yes, from DŌ), are just a few of the things you can look forward to at this all-day party hosted by us. Tickets are $75.
Saturday
Jun 24
Eat all the cheese at The Cheesemonger Invitational
Long Island City
This annual cut-throat competition pits cheesemongers against each other in the most delicious way: With unlimited cheese and wine. Tickets are $70.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 24-25
Governors Island
Back for its second year, this outdoor communal picnic celebrating all things pink (especially wine), encourages you to break out all your Millennial pink accessories before sipping on rose... literally all day. Tickets start at $65.
Sunday
Jun 25
Greenwich Village
One of Pride Month’s most iconic events brings millions to the streets, with entertainers, activists, politicians, and celebrities marching down Fifth Avenue to promote LGBTQ rights celebrate progress.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Coney Island
If you’re already feeling guilty about your own hotdog intake this summer, head to the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest to watch professional eaters eat way than you ever could, while trying to earn their way into the Hall of Fame.
Wednesday - Thursday
Jul 12-13
Get your perfect NYC summer Instagram during Manhattanhenge
Times Square (and other locations)
If you missed May’s prime #nofilter opportunity, head out to 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, or 57th St for the second and final Manhattanhenge sunset this summer and get yourself that perfect shot of the setting sun aligned with the skyline.
Saturday
Jul 15
Ditmas Park
Sycamore Bar & Flower Shop has teamed up with Nom Wah for a Dim Summer Garden Party, so you can enjoy Chinese dumplings and snacks while sipping cocktails in the outdoors. Tickets are $30 for a full plate of dim sum, a drink, and two raffle tickets.
Sunday
Jul 23
Eat all the jollof you can handle at Brooklyn Jollof Fest
Dumbo
Whether you’re a Jollof enthusiast or have yet to try the popular Senegalese rice dish, you can taste countless creative variations of it at this Brooklyn fest celebrating all things Jollof. Tickets start at $12.
Monday - Friday
Jul 24-Aug 18
Treat yourself to a cheap prix-fixe at Summer Restaurant Week
All over NYC
This biannual three-week event returns with $29 three-course lunch menus and $45 dinner menus at hundreds of local and highly acclaimed restaurants.
Wednesday
Jul 26
Bryant Park
Let go of all your fears of strangers’ bare feet and dance the night away at this outdoor party and benefit for Bryant Park. $75 includes open wine and beer bar.
Friday - Sunday
Jul 28-30
Randall’s Island
This Gov Ball-esque music festival returns for its second year with headliners including Frank Ocean, Solange, MGMT, Belle & Sebastian, A Tribe Called Quest, and many more artists. Day passes start at $125.
Saturday - Sunday
Aug 12-13
Flushing
This festival brings out over 100 dragon boat teams, which will race in Meadow Lake while you entertain yourself on land with craft demonstrations, international performers, and a food court serving internationally inspired snacks and meals.
Saturday - Sunday
Aug 12-13
Drink beer from around the world at International Beer Festival
Long Island City
The first-ever Queens International Beer Festival will feature brews from Europe, Asia, and, of course, New York, so you can taste your way around the world in the city’s most diverse borough. Tickets are $36.
Monday - Thursday
Aug 14-17
Watch New York’s MLB Teams play against each other
The Bronx & Flushing
Whether you’re in a multi-team family or just can’t decide if you prefer (or care less about) The Yankees or The Mets, this series of games at CitiField and Yankee Stadium -- pitting the city’s two baseball teams against each other -- is sure to be entertaining. Tickets start at $45.
Saturday - Sunday
Aug 19-20
East Village
Stick a straw into eight different margaritas at this fourth annual bar crawl celebrating the citrusy, boozy blended drink. $65 tickets include drinks, but bring cash for tips.
Monday - Tuesday
Aug 28-29
Start a bad romance at Lady Gaga’s Citi Field show
Flushing
As part of the tour she announced during her Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga will be stealing the spotlight at Citi Field for two nights this summer. Tickets start at $95.
Monday - Sunday
Aug 28-Sep 10
Watch your favorite tennis stars compete at the U.S. Open
Flushing
This annual international tennis competition may coincide with the speculated due date of Serena Williams’ baby, but plenty of other all-stars will still compete. If you don’t want to pay for tickets, consider volunteering at the stadium.
