How to Have the Perfect Rockaway Beach Day

New York may not necessarily feel like a beach town, but the city is home to 14 miles of public beaches that are nearly tourist-free from June through September. From Coney Island to Orchard Beach, there’s an entire Manhattan-length stretch of sandy shores, salty waves, and beachy eats available, with Rockaway Beach, located just past JFK Airport in Queens, as perhaps the most popular.
Since Superstorm Sandy, Rockaway Beach has rebuilt its 2-mile stretch of boardwalk, with new businesses moving in each summer to attract a crew of beach bums eager to surf or just bask in the sun on the expanse of sand rivaling any of the East Coast vacation destinations you’ve been ogling on Instagram. Oh, and did we mention it’s totally free to get on the beach?
Forget the LIRR or whatever Jersey transit you were going to mess with this weekend, your best summer day is at Rockaway Beach, and this is how to do it right.
You’ve got several options when it comes to getting to Rockaway:
By train
With just the swipe of a MetroCard, you can take the A train to beach entrances at 90th Street, 98th Street, 105th Street and 116th Street.
By bus
If you’d rather hop on a party bus, book a ride on the Rockaway Beach Bus ($14.95 one way, $24.95 round trip), an air-conditioned coach bus that has various pick-up spots in lower Manhattan and North Brooklyn and offers free cans of booze while you travel.
By ferry
For a more relaxed oceanside trip, hop on the new Rockaway Ferry ($2.75 each way), which leaves from Wall Street and Sunset Park and lets you catch some beachy breezes before you even get to shore.
By car or taxi
If you’ve got a friend with a car, free street parking and parking lots give you the closest access to the beach, and you can come and leave on your own schedule. Rideshare apps like Lyft Line and UberPOOL can also help you mitigate the costs (and time) of getting out here if convenience is your priority.
By bike
If you’re a competent biker, bike paths all the way out to the boardwalk help make a two-wheel journey to the beach easier than cycling through Midtown.
If you leave anything vital behind -- from towels to beer -- there are plenty of places to pick things up along the way.
For beach supplies
If you forget sunscreen, towels, or other beach furniture (or simply don’t own them) Rockaway Beach’s CVS (at 90th Street), Duane Reade (at 116th Street) and a 24-hour Rite Aid (at 106th Street) vend all the sunny day necessities.
For booze
Didn’t bring enough booze? Head to Ship to Shore Wine Shop (88-08 Rockaway Beach Boulevard) to buy a bottle of something better than Bud Light and maybe even sneak in a free tasting before heading back to the sand. Pack a Corkcicle or S’well bottle with you to discreetly beach-proof that rosé.
For breakfast
Prioritize getting to Rockaway before eating your morning meal, so you can enjoy breakfast tacos, fresh, fluffy bagels and ice cold smoothies oceanside.
Surfside Bagels
95-11 Rockaway Beach Boulevard
Any New York City neighborhood worth visiting has its go-to bagel place, and Rockaway is no exception. Visit this full-service deli for plump, hand-rolled bagels in all your standard flavors along with the occasional, festively dyed creation, to be spread with Fruity Pebbles cream cheese or another out-there topping. Sandwiches, salads, smoothies also work well as eat-on-the-beach takeaway items.
Brothers
Beach 106th Street
If your beach style is more Venice than NYC municipal public park, head to this California-style juice and smoothie kiosk doling out seasonal breakfast items like an egg sandwich covered in fresh greens, homemade granola with yogurt, and various types of avocado-less toast.
Rockaway Beach Bakery
87-10 Rockaway Beach Boulevard
Start your morning with a sugary kick at this brand-new bakery from former North End Grill pastry chef Tracy Obolsky. Croissants, muffins, pecan-topped sticky buns, and plenty of colorful and creative specials are all baked fresh each morning for a grab-and-go breakfast to scarf down as you scout out your beach spot for the day.
King David Tacos
Pop-up (check social media for next location)
Helmed by an Austin transplant, this breakfast taco hub serves a simple yet superb menu of egg-filled tortilla creations. Built on flour tortillas imported from Texas, these refried bean, potato, egg, and bacon creations (which you should coat in a healthy dose of hot sauce) are perhaps the best fuel for a day of laying in the sun.
For lunch
Pack up your stuff with plans to relocate after you eat lunch or grab your valuables and let your umbrella and towels save your seat for whenever you return.
Caracas
Beach 106th Street
Fans of the East Village original won’t be disappointed by this beloved Venezuelan restaurant’s beachside outpost. Serving a roster of popular arepas like La Del Gato (cheese, plantains, avocado) all contained in hot corn-cakes, Caracas offers up the perfect handheld beach food. To cool off, go for the sangria slushies, available in red or white -- or as a twist.
Tacoway Beach
302 Beach 87th Street
A favorite of Rockaway Beach goers from the pre-Sandy era, the newest rendition of this temporarily defunct taco joint is located inside Rockaway Beach Surf Club (which, despite the name, is not a club at all but rather an open-to-all indoor-outdoor restaurant, bar, and events venue hosting movie nights and local artwork viewings). It’s all about the fish tacos here, served fried to a delicate crisp with plenty of slaw tossed on top for extra crunch.
Chicks to Go
97-02 Rockaway Beach Boulevard
Peruvian rotisserie chicken may not be your idea of beach food, but hear us out before you go running for hot dogs: This juicy, fall-off-the bone bird is made for sharing, and you’re more than welcome to use your hands to dig into the meat (which can be paired with sides like rice, beans, avocado salad, and two types of plantains). Grab a bird (and its accoutrements) to go and feast on the beach until the inevitable food coma sets in.
Super Burrito
Beach 97th Street
You’re here for one thing: the Super Burrito ($12), stuffed with tons of al pastor, carne asada, or chicken, plus Jack cheese, rice, beans, avocado, sour cream, and pico. Vegetarians can opt for the chile relleno burrito, and all diners should add a heavy dose of homemade red and green salsas.
Thai Rock
375 Beach 92nd Street
For an air-conditioned respite on a super-hot day, look no further than this curry, noodle, and fried rice-slinging Thai restaurant, complete with ocean views so you won’t feel like you’re missing out on precious beach time. If the water has you in a seafood mood, go all in for the $28 deep-fried snapper (or a slightly healthier version grilled in a banana leaf).
Cuisine by Claudette
143 Beach 116th Street
Healthy eaters flock to this seasonal off-boardwalk restaurant that’s similar to fresh-focused lunch spots like Dig Inn. Choose a main ranging from rotating options like baked salmon or grilled lemon chicken and fill up your plate with hot and cold sides like refreshing slaws and salads. Juices, smoothies, and acai bowls help chase it all down, and if you’re in a sharing mood, take a side of baba ganoush or hummus back to the beach.
Uma’s
92-07 Rockaway Beach Boulevard
This central Asian restaurant was one of the early newcomers to post-Sandy Rockaway, quickly becoming a favorite for mid-summer carb-loading. Uzbek, Russian, and other Silk Road staples are all on the menu, meaning various iterations of dumplings, kebabs and, of course, borscht are all available for your mid-beach binge.
For a beachy night out
Stay until sunset to experience Rockaway’s laid-back nightlife.
Epstein’s Beach
90th St & Rockaway Beach Boulevard
Those familiar with the rowdy Lower East Side bar of the same name will feel at home in this new tenant at the former home of the Rockaway Beach Inn. Nightly food specials (think hot sandwiches and hot dogs) as well as fruity drinks set the tone as a DJ spins dance-worthy hits and classics until 2am.
Connolly's Bar
155 Beach 95th Street
Leaving this dive with a frozen piña colada-filled styrofoam cup is a Rockaway rite of passage, but before you head back out to catch the sunset with one in hand, stay to chat with regulars at the neighborhood mainstay. Be sure to order the empanadas and, if it’s a Tuesday, check out the open mic. Last call is shortly before 4am.
Bungalow Bar
377 Beach 92nd Street
Another popular beachside jaunt, this laid-back bar is good for everything from boozy brunch to cocktails after the nighttime tide rolls in. Satisfy your saltwater cravings with a seafood tower stacked high with East and West Coast oysters, lobster, clams, and more before filling up on a lobster roll or plate of bucatini tangled with seafood.
Sayra’s Wine Bar
91-11 Rockaway Beach Boulevard
Unwind after a day of sunbathing in the spacious backyard of this trendy wine bar, featuring a dozen well-curated wines available by the glass for under $10, along with tapas-style bar bites like cheese plates, olives, and an oddly satisfying peanut butter crostini.
