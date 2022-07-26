Where to Go Thrifting for Y2K Fits and Vintage Threads in NYC

Whether you’ve found yourself diving head first into Y2K-era trucker hats and low-rise pants or tend to keep it timeless with classic staple pieces, a bit of nostalgia is the coolest way to complete any stylish fit.

This is also true when it comes to expanding your wardrobe. As New Yorkers, we’re blessed to be surrounded by some of the best secondhand and vintage shops in the world. So, for the next time you’re looking to perfect (or reinvent) your look, we’ve rounded up the top spots to snag the best thrifted threads. Along with go-to places like L Train and Buffalo Exchange, here are the best thrift stores in NYC.