Where to Go Thrifting for Y2K Fits and Vintage Threads in NYC
Perfect your wardrobe with a trip to the city’s hottest secondhand and vintage shops.
Whether you’ve found yourself diving head first into Y2K-era trucker hats and low-rise pants or tend to keep it timeless with classic staple pieces, a bit of nostalgia is the coolest way to complete any stylish fit.
This is also true when it comes to expanding your wardrobe. As New Yorkers, we’re blessed to be surrounded by some of the best secondhand and vintage shops in the world. So, for the next time you’re looking to perfect (or reinvent) your look, we’ve rounded up the top spots to snag the best thrifted threads. Along with go-to places like L Train and Buffalo Exchange, here are the best thrift stores in NYC.
Awoke Vintage
Awoke Vintage trumpets itself as a “something-for-everyone” shop, and is especially great for hunting down that perfect pair of vintage jeans. First opened in 2012, owner and Australia-native, Liz Power, has now expanded her empire to three Brooklyn locales, with one in Williamsburg and two in Greenpoint. Along with their expansive collection of denim, explore $5 and $10 discount tubs, under $25 racks, plus a seasonal range of clothing and accessories.
Beacon's Closet
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Beacon’s Closet is an institution within the industry and can easily be considered one of the pioneers of NYC’s current secondhand fashion scene. Founded by Carrie Peterson in 1997, the company now has three additional locations (Park Slope, Greenwich Village, Bushwick) on top of their flagship store in Greenpoint. Best laid plan: prep for a long-haul scouring over the extensive selection of low-priced items ranging from button downs and jackets to jeans and dresses.
Country Of
First starting as a vendor at the Hester Street Fair in the Lower East Side, Country Of is a reflection of owner Jonah Brown’s personal style. Alongside his business partner, Juan Satizabal, the brick-and-mortar location of Country Of debuted in November of 2019. Now, the quaint shop has become known for their stellar collection of hand-selected and high-quality Made in USA vintage as well as Japanese and European designer pieces. Throughout its racks, shop brands ranging from Levi’s and Comme des Garçons to Jean Paul Gaultier and more.
Thrift Lab
Filling your closet with summer essentials like tie-dye, crochet, and lace is an easy feat courtesy of the jam-packed shelves and racks at Greenpoint’s popular Thrift Lab. Located on its building’s fourth floor and open on most Saturdays and Sundays (check their IG page for weekly updates), peruse through secondhand and vintage ready-to-wear pieces plus a large selection of shoes and accessories.
James Veloria
Finding this funky vintage oasis is half the adventure of James Veloria. Located on the second floor of an unassuming Chinatown mall called New York Mart, guests are welcomed by a playful interior decked out in metallic confetti drapes, a heart-shaped doorway, and hanging teddy bears. Operated by co-owners Collin James and Brandon Veloria, the store has become a not-so hidden gem for one-of-a-kind pieces courtesy of trending posts about the shop plus their highly-aesthetic IG page. The merchandise at James Veloria lives up to the online hype in part to rare designer and archival finds, including pieces by Vivienne Westwood, Pucci, Dior, and lots more.
Looks NYC
Popular among TikTok users and the city’s sneakerheads, Looks NYC has risen to popularity since first opening back in 2015. Owned and run by NYC-native, Tim Pevzner, the store’s curation reflects contemporary street-style trends for a vast array of hats, shoes, t-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, and more. The spot is also well-known for their $1 and $5 storewide sales that are usually announced via IG.
Metropolis Vintage Clothing
Known for its celebrity clientele—including power-couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky—Metropolis Vintage is primarily known for their 90s nostalgia aesthetic and huge selection of vintage t-shirts. First operating out of flea markets across the city in the 80s, founder Richard Colligan’s concept came to fame when his first brick-and-mortar opened in 1990. Now, in addition to stellar band tees (which are sectioned off similar to a record store—by genres, artists, and era), shoppers can explore loads of leather and letterman jackets, sports jerseys, and accessories.
Rogue
Rogue opened their doors in June of 2021, and is one of the latest newcomers to make a splash in the NYC vintage scene. With a steady flow of business thanks to influencers, TikTok stars, and young clothing designers, there are plenty of aesthetics on display here in the LES. From baby tees and raver pants to feather boas and knit sweaters, 26-year-old owner Emma Rogue locally sources most of the one-of-a-kind goods from around New York State.
Tokio7
Across all five boroughs, Tokio7 has gained a reputation as a stellar consignment store packed full of secondhand garments from Japanese designers, big names like Versace and Fendi, and NYC-based independent brands. Since opening in 1996, owner and Japan-native, Makoto Watanabe, maintained the store’s influx of business primarily by word of mouth. But since the beginning of the pandemic, in addition to in-store shopping, customers can check out Tokio7’s inventory online via the website as well as through posts on their IG.
2nd Street
Born out of Japan in 1996, the 2nd Street brand now has a whopping 700 locations operating in Japan plus 16 across the U.S. in California, New York, and Oregon, and is set to open a Texas outpost soon. For many, the 2nd Street name has become synonymous with huge inventories of affordable and high-quality second hand garments. From Vivienne Westwood and Chanel to Nike and HUF, while roaming its aisles, customers can expect plenty of well-known fashion lines.