9 Tips for Renting an Apartment in New York City

If you’re thinking about finding an apartment in New York City, you might be wondering where to begin. The five boroughs are ripe with opportunity—well over 2 million rental units, in fact—but in a city famous for its competitive energy, the housing market is no exception.

Fortunately, there are a handful of ways you can alleviate the stress that comes with apartment hunting in NYC. With a little preparation, you can turn a historically daunting task into an exciting choose-your-own-adventure—one that ends with you sipping a glass of wine in the concrete jungle where dreams are made of.

You might be eager to hop on an apartment-hunting website and seal the deal, but, before you do, pull out a pen and paper and take some notes. If you want to navigate the NYC rental market with ease, take these nine tips into account. You can thank us later.