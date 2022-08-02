Underrated NYC Waterfront Parks to Visit in All 5 Boroughs

For a so-called “concrete jungle,” New York City offers a shocking amount of green space. And while Central Park and Prospect Park are some of the more popular options for an outdoor day, nothing beats a park along the water, where cool breezes and skyline views complete the experience.

With 520 miles of shore, the city has seemingly endless waterfronts to explore in every borough, beyond fallbacks like Brooklyn Bridge Park in DUMBO, Riverside Park in the Upper West Side, and Domino Park in Williamsburg (don't even get us started on the chaos that is Pier 45 in the West Village).

It’s time to diversify your outdoor routine with some lesser known (but very attention-worthy) destinations instead. For your next park hang, here are the best underrated NYC waterfronts to visit across the five boroughs.