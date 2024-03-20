The Tiny Bike Repair Shop Building Community One Wheel at a Time

Meet the mechanics: (from left to right) Rae, Robin, Sean, and bahar. | Photo by Jonah Rosenberg for Thrillist Meet the mechanics: (from left to right) Rae, Robin, Sean, and bahar. | Photo by Jonah Rosenberg for Thrillist

In front of a tiny, unassuming bike shop on Tompkins Avenue in Bed Stuy, cyclists sit on a rickety wooden bench waiting to pump their tires. A walk through the front door reveals bubbly mechanics milling about, tinkering with tools and mending tires to a soundtrack of local DJs and pop icons like Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa. Amongst the music and chatter, a corded landline in the shape of luscious lips sits on the main desk, ringing on and off. Past the racks of bikes awaiting repairs, Robin Graven-Milne performs tune ups, wearing a hoodie with bright blue letters reading "Bike Plant," the name of their nearly three-year-old bike repair shop. Bikes have always been a prominent part of Graven-Milne’s life, long before the Canada-native opened the busy Brooklyn storefront. For Graven-Milne, who uses they/them pronouns, bikes always represented pure joy, adventure, and eventually, liberation. “My earliest bike memory is riding in a little trailer with my brother behind my dad's bike bouncing around like, ‘Wow, this is so fun!’,” says Graven-Milne. Then, as an avid biker through their teenage years before learning to drive, “[Bikes] made me realize I had a lot more agency in my life than society first led me to believe—being raised as a girl and living in this culture of not getting your hands on things.”

You can catch owner Robin Graven-Milne working on tune-ups in the back of Bike Plant. | Photo by Jonah Rosenberg for Thrillist

Despite this longtime love for bikes, Graven-Milne never intended to open another bike shop. Past experiences working at one in Canada, as well as co-owning Haven Cycles in Bushwick, made the idea of re-entering the market seem daunting. When the pandemic saw a huge cycling boom, that hesitation evaporated. “I could see that there was a need for bike repair in the neighborhood that was high quality and affordable,” says Graven-Milne, who opened the shop in April of 2021. “It was more like something that I saw needed to be done, from my perspective, and was also the only job that I really knew how to do. So I was just like, ‘Goddamn it, I guess I have to just do it again.’” Bike Plant is now a pillar of Brooklyn’s biking community. Bike enthusiasts drop by just to chat; employees from local cafes and bakeries drop off free pastries for the hungry mechanics; and, in the warmer months, patrons spill out of the shop and onto the sidewalk to drink beer and grill hot dogs at Bike Plant’s occasional barbecues.

While you’re likely to catch cyclists in Lycra comparing mileage, a fraction of the shop’s customers are those just beginning to embark on their cycling journeys. From Citi Bikers to newbies who bought a cheap bike off of Craigslist, Bike Plant welcomes everyone. “Bike shops lend themselves easily to being a locus in a community by the nature of people having to wait at them often,” Graven-Milne says. “You might be hanging around for a few minutes, either to get your flat fixed or to get a service intake, so people naturally end up chatting.”

It’s not coincidental that Bike Plant has fostered such a close-knit, warm environment. In a world fueled by impersonal corporations, its friendly (and fairly paid) mechanics and investment in the community is a welcome respite. In addition, Bike Plant offers intimate bike repair classes on a sliding price scale, where customers can learn various skills, like how to fix stuck brakes, flat tires, and loose chains. Every Saturday, after hours, anyone can drop by for the shop’s Ask-A-Mechanic session and get tips on any bike-related projects. Money raised from these sessions and also donations from community members goes toward Bike Plant’s repair fund, which helps subsidize bike repairs for customers who can’t afford them. In just a year, they raised $10,000. “Seeing how well [the repair fund] has worked so far has changed my understanding of what groups of people are able to accomplish in their communities. And I think that that's pretty much all we have at this point,” Graven-Milne says. “It's nice to have a little bit of hope, even if it's just in this small domain of one bike shop.”

