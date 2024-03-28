Part Bingo, Part Rave—The Perfect Party Has Arrived in NYC

This is not your grandparent’s bingo group. At Bingo Loco, bingo gameplay turns into a three-hour party complete with carefree dancing and nostalgic music.

The part-bingo, part-rave events are the brainchild of Irish co-founders Craig Reynolds, William Meara, and Stephen Lawless. “Bingo is pretty big in Ireland, but it’s very much for the retirement community,” says Reynolds. “I would’ve went to a bingo hall when I was 10 years old with my grandmother.”

So when the trio threw the first Bingo Loco party in Dublin seven years ago, it was no easy feat to convince their friends to even show up. But in the end, “It was five, six hours long. Everyone was covered in sweat, there was confetti everywhere, and everyone was like ‘That was the most fun I’ve ever had,’’ recounts Reynolds. “Then we put up a video to see if there was any interest in doing a second one. It sold out in two minutes.”

By 2019, Bingo Loco was the top-selling event in Ireland. The trio then took bingo raves across the world. NYC is the home base for Bingo Loco’s US operation, which includes major hubs like Los Angeles and Chicago as well as smaller cities like Indianapolis and Corpus Christi. Internationally, you can find Bingo Loco in Australia, Dubai, and across the United Kingdom.