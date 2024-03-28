Part Bingo, Part Rave—The Perfect Party Has Arrived in NYC
Bingo is coming out of retirement.
This is not your grandparent’s bingo group. At Bingo Loco, bingo gameplay turns into a three-hour party complete with carefree dancing and nostalgic music.
The part-bingo, part-rave events are the brainchild of Irish co-founders Craig Reynolds, William Meara, and Stephen Lawless. “Bingo is pretty big in Ireland, but it’s very much for the retirement community,” says Reynolds. “I would’ve went to a bingo hall when I was 10 years old with my grandmother.”
So when the trio threw the first Bingo Loco party in Dublin seven years ago, it was no easy feat to convince their friends to even show up. But in the end, “It was five, six hours long. Everyone was covered in sweat, there was confetti everywhere, and everyone was like ‘That was the most fun I’ve ever had,’’ recounts Reynolds. “Then we put up a video to see if there was any interest in doing a second one. It sold out in two minutes.”
By 2019, Bingo Loco was the top-selling event in Ireland. The trio then took bingo raves across the world. NYC is the home base for Bingo Loco’s US operation, which includes major hubs like Los Angeles and Chicago as well as smaller cities like Indianapolis and Corpus Christi. Internationally, you can find Bingo Loco in Australia, Dubai, and across the United Kingdom.
Held twice a month at The Brooklyn Monarch nightlife venue in Williamsburg, the parties offer New Yorkers light-hearted, wholesome entertainment sans any try-hard, sceny energy. Along with DJs playing throwback hits from the ’70s to the early aughts, there’s also a comedian host who calls out numbers for bingo cards and throws out challenges like lip sync and dance battles. Winners of the bingo rounds and challenges can go home with eclectic prizes from a trip to Las Vegas to a lawnmower.
“Funny enough, one thing [William, Stephen, and I] noticed [in the States] is people are having a great time just playing the bingo, never mind the party element,” chuckles Reynolds. “Whereas back home, people are barely paying attention to their bingo books.”
Seating is arranged in long, communal picnic-style tables to encourage mingling. Along with new friendships, true love has been forged over bingo cards with ABBA playing overhead. A couple who first met at a Bingo Loco party, even had a Bingo Loco pop-up at their wedding. If this sounds like your idea of a good time, then heed the words of Reynolds and “Leave your ego at the door.”
Bingo Loco is held every two weeks at The Brooklyn Monarch from 7 pm–10 pm. Tickets are $35 per person and include entry and a bingo card.