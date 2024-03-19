The First Black Woman-Owned Dispensary in Manhattan Is Opening on the Upper East Side

On Wednesday, March 20, Manhattan’s first Black woman-owned dispensary will open on the Upper East Side, Bliss + Lex. Owned by married couple Nicole and Christopher Lucien, Bliss + Lex is Manhattan’s 15th dispensary and hopes to destigmatize cannabis use across NYC.

The Luciens are born-and-raised New Yorkers. Nicole is a New York City public school teacher turned software engineer. While Christopher is currently the facilities director for five domestic violence shelters in Brooklyn. The duo identifies as cannabis enthusiasts. “[Cannabis] was one of the things that connected us when we started dating,” says Nicole. “It drew us closer together,” adds Christopher.

The Luciens collaborated on their new venture with the Housing Works CAURD Community Initiative, which creates opportunities and equity for local cannabis entrepreneurs. Through profit-sharing and other methods, Bliss + Lex’s wants to become further involved in local efforts like public education funding and domestic violence prevention.

The Luciens hope the family-run store will be a welcoming and accessible destination for cannabis users of all levels. Within the 2,600-square-foot dispensary at the busy cross of 86th Street and Lexington Avenue, a selection of high-quality flower, pre-rolls, extracts, vapes, edibles, and topicals will be available for purchase. To make sure the products remain affordable, Bliss + Lex will also offer daily deals online and in-store.

“Bliss is this feeling of euphoria and happiness. People are looking for cannabis to bring them to a state of bliss,” says Nicole. “Lexington is, of course, our ode to the historic Lexington Avenue. We felt what better way to incorporate New York culture and cannabis culture than paying homage to both.”

Bliss + Lex opens on Wednesday, March 20 at 128 East 86th Street.