Need a Reading Partner? Dog-Ear These Cool NYC Literary Gatherings and Book Clubs

Photo courtesy of Reading Rhythms Photo courtesy of Reading Rhythms

When it comes to that adage about the best things in life being free, for many New Yorkers, reading in public tops the list. Tossing a book in a tote and plopping down at a laptop-free cafe, hidden green space, or favorite street bench can be an activity in and of itself. But it’s equally as fun to share that imaginative experience with others. And while making friends at niche bookstores is one way to possibly keep your circle strong, larger literary happenings—from erotic poetry readings to bookshop bar events—are also having a moment in New York City. These groups are uniting bookworms across the city, making it socially acceptable to ask, “What are you reading?” Because let’s face it: We’re all a little guilty of nosily peering over our neighbor’s book on the subway. To help you form human connections worthy of poetry, we rounded up the best reading groups in NYC.

Photo courtesy of Reading Rhythms

Reading Clubs in NYC Reading Rhythms Various locations, $20

Reading Rhythms wants to make it clear that it’s not a book club; It’s a “reading party.” The idea is to show up, engage in two sessions of sustained silent reading (save for the ambient music), and break in the middle for a literary gab with fellow readers. Whether you discuss the passages you just read, the next book on your must-read list, or even the new subway fare gates, that’s entirely up to you. Events take place every few days across Brooklyn and Manhattan, though they tend to sell out quickly, so make sure you secure a spot in advance.

Reading Series and Events in NYC Franklin Park Reading Series Crown Heights, Free

On the second Monday of every month, this Brooklyn beer garden hosts readings from emerging and established authors and poets, who in the past have included Roxane Gay, Colson Whitehead, Jennifer Egan, and more. While you listen to some lines, enjoy craft brew specials and enter a raffle for the readers’ latest titles. February’s event will welcome Marie-Helene Bertino, reading from her new novel, Beautyland, as well as Emily Schultz (Sleeping with Friends), Sidik Fofana (Stories from the Tenants Downstairs), Christina Cooke (Broughtupsy), Will Mountain Cox (Roundabout), and Anita Gail Jones (The Peach Seed). Perverted Book Club Various locations, Free

At the Perverted Book Club, listen to local celebrities like Jemima Kirke reciting all kinds of fanfiction and erotica at unexpected venues, like the Burger King in FiDi, or the Sbarro’s in Penn Station. Orchestrated by Dream Baby Press, which was founded by creatives Matt Starr and Zack Roiff, this raunchy book club is bringing together New Yorkers who are keen to have a good laugh, redefining overlooked spaces in the process. Sugar Hill Creamery Ice Cream Social East Harlem, Free

Harlem’s beloved scoop shop, Sugar Hill Creamery, shows its love for community with weekly Ice Cream Socials, taking place every Wednesday from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Neighbors can connect over a range of topics, “from discussing a controversial newspaper article or book to how best to navigate the public school system to sharing resources on how to obtain affordable housing.” The latest addition is a Book Club led by Dr. Misa Dayson, discussing books by Black authors on topics related to our current social and political moments. February’s read is How We Get Free, edited by Keeanga Yamahtta-Taylor. Book Club Bar East Village, Free entry

In a city where so many coffee shops close at 5 pm, Book Club Bar might just become your next, late-night reading spot. The independent bookstore, which also sells coffee, beer, wine, and cocktails, is reminiscent of a snug living room, inviting you to treat it as a third place. The community hub hosts all kinds of events, from "Drink ‘N Draft” creative writing workshops and East Village Wordsmiths literary salons to book clubs and author events. On February 22nd, the bar will host a conversation with author Jordan Salama on his new book, Stranger in the Desert.