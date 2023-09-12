The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival Brings Super-Scary Movies Back to the Big Screen

It’s that time of year when Spirit Halloween stores start popping up all throughout New York City, and with it means the return of the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

Since 2016, the annual festival has showcased the best horror films from around the world for Brooklyn theatergoers in search of a hair-raising good time. Taking place in mid-October during peak scary season, this year’s festivities include world premieres, retrospectives, and showings of classics celebrating landmark anniversaries.

There’s no better reason to ditch streaming on the sofa than a good scary movie at a theater. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.

When is the festival?

The 8-day event takes place October 12–19.

Where in Brooklyn can I go watch the films?

Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg and Nitehawk Cinema Prospect Park.

How many films are playing?

The 32 features include 25 new films and 7 retrospectives. For shorts, there are 45.