Forget About Your Sad Valentine's Day by Getting Weird at Bushwick's House of Love

Whether you spent your Valentine's Day alone on the couch with a pint of ice cream or in an overcrowded restaurant full of cheesy decorations and overpriced food, we can probably all agree that February 14 was the worst. But this year, Bushwick’s House of Yes, an eclectic party venue known for its over-the-top events, is injecting life back into the dreaded holiday a few days after the fact, on February 18, by transforming its space into the House of Love: a progressive party that celebrates sexuality, intimacy, and the beauty of the body.

Featuring an area mimicking a vintage strip club, a “medieval dungeon of kink and punishment,” and nude figure drawing, the party (tickets for which cost $35) combines elements of a variety show, circus, and burlesque to create an experience that is meant to please, entertain, and push boundaries, all with aerial performers twisting and turning overhead. House of Love, which has occurred a few times before but never for Valentine’s Day until now, isn’t the kind of party where people are getting it on in the middle of the dance floor -- the aptly named House of Yes has a house rule about getting explicit consent before touching anyone -- but there are plenty of private rooms and alcoves inside the massive warehouse space, should you want to get a little friendly with your significant other or someone you just met.