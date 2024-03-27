A Look Inside Brooklyn Paramount, NYC’s Stunning New Music Venue

We’ll state the obvious: New York City is not a place lacking in beautiful or historic performing arts venues. But even the most jaded theater-goer among us will probably still be awed by the spectacular, multi-million dollar renovation of Brooklyn Paramount, which opens this week in Downtown Brooklyn.

If you’re scratching your head at the use of the word “renovation,” and not “opening,” however, you’re not alone: The theater hasn’t hosted music performances in over 60 years. Built as a movie palace in 1928, in later decades the venue became one of the city’s most in-demand stages, hosting the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Ray Charles during its heyday. But 1962 was the year the music stopped: The space was transformed into a basketball arena—albeit a gorgeous one—for Long Island University, which it remained until 2006.

Five years ago, however, Live Nation embarked on an ambitious project to return the French Baroque, Rapp & Rapp-designed venue back to its former glory.