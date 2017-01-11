31 Cool Things to Do in Brooklyn That Cost Less Than $10

Coney Island

The oldest operating aquarium in the US (thanks, Wikipedia!) has a sand tiger shark that purposely swims with its mouth open to scare the bejesus out of you with its razor-sharp teeth. OK, maybe not on purpose, but the teeth are real. Plus, penguin feedings!

Cost: $10.75 (We’re letting the .75 cents slide here, and so should you.)



Walk the Brooklyn Bridge (the Brooklyn side!)

Dumbo

It’s a tale as old as time: you walk up the bridge, Instagram the view (which is the whole reason you even did this), get tired, and decide you only want to walk half of it.

Cost: Free



Prospect Heights

First of all, this place is huge -- like, 560,000sqft huge (the only museum in the city that’s bigger is the MET) -- and filled to the brim with priceless works you can’t touch. Mysteriously, MC Hammer isn't among the collections. Don’t miss the sculpture garden, though.

Cost: $10 (if you were smart and kept your student ID)

