Lifestyle

This Is the Nicest Public Bathroom in New York City

By Published On 04/29/2017 By Published On 04/29/2017
bryant park bathroom
Jane Kratochvil

Trending

related

15 Unforgettable Cities to Visit Before You Turn 30

related

Netflix's 'Casting JonBenet' Is Unlike Any Other True Crime Documentary

related

Google and Facebook Lost $100 Million in a Major Scam

related

This Gym Has Napping Classes and Being an Adult Just Got a Little Easier

Stuff You'll Like

related

Watch This Idiot Sting Himself With a Venomous Fish

related

There's a Venomous Snake in This Photo and No One Can See it

related

Puzzle Master Shows How to Solve This Impossible Box

In a city where public bathrooms boast floors covered in a mysterious dirty liquid, Bryant Park is touting a historic accomplishment: the opening of a public bathroom that cost $300,000 to build.

Related

related

This Queens Brunch Spot Is Serving Guacamole-Stuffed Fried Onion Rings

related

New York's Best Old-School Pizzeria Is Making Some Big Changes

related

This Just-Opened NYC Bar Is Donating All Proceeds to Causes Threatened Under Trump

related

This Queens Brunch Spot Is Serving Guacamole-Stuffed Fried Onion Rings
bryant park bathroom
Jane Kratochvil

The 310sqft luxury bathroom, which was funded by Bryant Park Corp. (the nonprofit that manages the park) and officially opened on Thursday, is plated in Spanish and Italian tiles, houses fresh flowers, and lets you listen to classical music and gaze at museum-worthy artwork while you do your business. It also has attendants stationed in the facility, who will be cleaning it each day. Even the toilets are fancy: Each is installed with electronic seat covers that change with every flush.

Still, let's not forget that the restroom is free to use, open from 7am to midnight, and located in a public park, in the middle of a big, dirty city. So, let's just assume it'll be covered in that enigmatic liquid by June.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Amy Schulman is an editorial production assistant who would rather just hold it. Follow her on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
9 NYC Thrift Shops You Need to Visit, Based on What You're Looking For

related

READ MORE
20 Things You Have to Do in Atlantic City Before You Die

related

READ MORE
Forget the Subway: This Ferry Is the Best New Way to Get Around NYC This Summer

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More