This Is the Nicest Public Bathroom in New York City

In a city where public bathrooms boast floors covered in a mysterious dirty liquid, Bryant Park is touting a historic accomplishment: the opening of a public bathroom that cost $300,000 to build.
The 310sqft luxury bathroom, which was funded by Bryant Park Corp. (the nonprofit that manages the park) and officially opened on Thursday, is plated in Spanish and Italian tiles, houses fresh flowers, and lets you listen to classical music and gaze at museum-worthy artwork while you do your business. It also has attendants stationed in the facility, who will be cleaning it each day. Even the toilets are fancy: Each is installed with electronic seat covers that change with every flush.
Still, let's not forget that the restroom is free to use, open from 7am to midnight, and located in a public park, in the middle of a big, dirty city. So, let's just assume it'll be covered in that enigmatic liquid by June.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.