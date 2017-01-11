Why Can't NYC Fix Its Deadly Bike-Lane Problem?

It was just before 7am on a sunny Tuesday morning in June 2016 when the ambulance arrived for the body. Leah Sylvain, a 27 year-old Brooklyn resident, was riding her bike northbound in the bike lane of Bushwick’s Evergreen Ave when the driver of a fuel truck traveling the same direction swung into her right-of-way. His truck struck her, and her head struck the pavement. By the time the ambulance reached the hospital, Leah Sylvain was dead.

It was the city’s fifth cyclist fatality of the year (the total has since climbed to 15; last year at this time, the New York Times and others had tallied 11), and there’s no reason to expect these bloody deaths to stop. Bike deaths tend to be gruesome incidents, given the weight and speed differences between a cyclist and a moving vehicle. But fatalities like Sylvain’s are also largely preventable incidents. And prevention starts with the design of the streets themselves.