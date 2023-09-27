Are Dinner Cruises Cool Again?

There’s no shortage of tourist traps in New York City. And to be fair, when I was first presented with the idea of sailing down the Hudson River whilst throwing back margaritas, I dismissed it as something relegated to an awkward corporate outing or cheesy high school prom.

But let’s be clear, if it’s not cool to embark on La Barca Cantina and have your mezcal and tacos with a view, then we need to redefine the word.

My hour-long sunset sail up and down the west side of Manhattan on a floating Mexican restaurant may just be one of the most unexpectedly delightful things I’ve done in the city in recent memory.

For starters, let’s address the fact that the city views from the water are a) Beautiful, b) Relatively hard to come by, and c) Infrequently come with club vibes and strong drinks. But with La Barca Cantina—and sister ship North River Lobster Company—you’re not only presented with a sweeping panorama of the Manhattan skyline, but can also do so with the added benefit of ordering from a full menu of Mexican favorites. After paying the reasonable price of $10 per person to set sail, the menu ranges from $15–$26 for food and $9–$16 for drinks.

It's recommended to show up half an hour early before docking in order to get a jump on ordering dinner. So when I arrived on a Friday at 5:30 pm for a 6 pm evening sail, there were plenty of other eager sailors already boarding.

The mixed crowd spanned from couples on a date night or large groups celebrating occasions like a birthday, to families with children. As part of a couple myself, I was pleased to see several other duos who were seemingly equally interested in both trying a new Mexican eatery against a stunning backdrop.

Once I was on the boat, the sailors’ enthusiasm was quickly justified—the boat itself is nicely outfitted for a river cruise, with ample seating both at standard tables as well as lounge-like couch areas.