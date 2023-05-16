'Drag Is Freedom': Texas-Born NYC Drag Queen Julie J on Fighting Anti-Trans Hate in the South

JdB: You did some work raising money for the Tennessee ACLU recently, can you tell me about that?

Julie J: In March we had Stand Up New York City, which was a fundraising event for the ACLU of Tennessee, the Transformations Project and Black Trans Liberation.

Honestly, I just woke up one day and I thought that we need to be doing something. A lot of the leaders in our community were not speaking up in the way that I really felt was needed. We fall into a trap sometimes of saying, "We live in New York City, these problems are very far away from us.” When in fact, this could be at our front door tomorrow, so it’s important for us to be proactive about these things.

I put out a call on social media; “Hey, does anyone want to be involved in a charity show?” I thought we’ll only get maybe 15 or 20 people [laughs.] It ended up being 300-plus people. It’s a sign that we’re not alone; when we think to ourselves that something needs to be done, there’s more people out there who want to do it who just don’t know what to do. I was so thankful that the outpouring of support was so massive, because I did not think it would be that way.