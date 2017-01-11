Inside the Russian & Turkish Baths, the East Village's Best Worst-Kept Secret

Established in 1892, the bathhouse has a rich and winding “old New York” history -- flush with all the necessary tropes of gangsters, run-ins with the law, and Jewish cemeteries.

In the ‘40s it was a place for mafiosos and corrupt politicians to conduct their dicey dealings. The same way I checked-in my iPhone and wallet, mobsters would unburden their holsters at the front desk. Down in the shvitz, they insisted that masseurs and attendants be deaf-mutes, to keep prying ears as far above ground as possible.

Cops were involved in a uniformed way a handful of times, too. Once, for the theft of a resident’s pricey three-piece suit. Another time, because the adjacent tenants couldn’t handle the rising temps permeating through the walls. One couple ultimately moved out when they cracked an egg in their bathtub and watched it fry.