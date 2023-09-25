Get Your Steps in While Seeing Seeing the Empire State Building in a Whole New Way

New Yorkers love a challenge. So, it should come as no surprise that every year more than a hundred athletes willingly embark on the brutal journey of running to almost the tippy top of the Empire State Building.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, the Empire State Building Run-Up claims the title as the first-ever tower run, as well as the most notorious. Requiring a combination of mental and physical toughness, the race kicks off at 8 pm on October 4 and is certainly not for the faint of heart. While it only takes a single minute for visitors of the Empire State Building to reach the 86th floor Observatory via elevator, the fastest runners making their way up via the staircase cross the finish line at about 10 minutes.