    Everything You Need to Know to Rock Panorama’s Inaugural Year

    Alamy

    N N ew York is the city of ambition, and Panorama is no exception, basing itself on the mighty 1964 Worlds Fair that still marks Queens. Its logo is the Unisphere, the iconic globe at the center of Flushing Meadows, and its name derives from the globe’s fairmate, the Panorama of the City of New York still in exhibition at the nearby Queens Museum, which -- lucky you! -- your wristband admits you to tour, along with the festival’s multimedia exhibit, The Lab.  
    Even more relevantly, panorama means "To see everything," so here's your guide to everything you absolutely must see (and do!) over three days.

    Transit
    Joselito Briones/Stocksy
    Transit

    The joy is in the journey, said a wise man who was absolutely wrong. Any trip through NYC is a miserable compromise. The joy is in being at the wonderful concert.

    In fact, Panorama was originally planned for Flushing Meadows Park, but its organizers couldn’t score the space and relocated to Randall’s Island, which is gorgeous, so nobody’s complaining... except getting out there is an especially wrought journey. Here’s how to make your travels suck less.

    Cars

    There's no parking, but a cab or friend can drop you off. Just be ready to pay RFK Bridge tolls either way. This is the quickest, least crowded, and most expensive option.

    Flying cars

    Why don't we have these yet? Aargh.

    Ferries

    Ferries start leaving East 35th St. Ferry Landing on the FDR Drive at 11 a.m. and continue until 9 pm. Return trips from the island will continue until everyone's off the island. No fan left behind! Buy ferry & shuttle passes here.

    Shuttles

    Williamsburgers and other, less mustachioed Brooklyn types can get a shuttle from Union & Meeker avenues at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Return trips start at 8.

    There are also Sharethebus shuttles from Atlantic Terminal, Hoboken, deep Queens, and three midtown Manhattan hubs. Each location has two departures at 11:30 (except Grand Central, which is 11:55) and 3:30.

    MTA

    The Lexington Avenue Line's, 4, 5, and 6 all stop at 125th (that's “the green line” according to you visitors). From there, you can walk east across the RFK Bridge or take an X80. Beware that X stands for express, so you will need a cash-loaded MetroCard to pay the $6.50 fare. That’s roundtrip though, and includes a transfer from the subway, so it’s even more affordable than it looks. Expect a jampacked bus and to be constantly off-balance even if you nab a handrail.

    Biking/walking

    Cyclists and striders can take the RFK or the much more peaceful 103rd St. Footbridge. Do the latter to put a little zen before your frenzy. This way takes the longest, but if you’re walking with friends to the best event of your year, it’s the most satisfying. Gee, maybe that wise man was right.

    Show Details
    Show Details

    You’re there to listen to music, eat some $6 tacos, and fill out your Instagram feed in the hopes that maybe Arcade Fire will finally like one of your posts. Here’s what you should do so all that other stuff, you can do.

    Okay, where do I get my tickets?

    Entry is by non-transferrable wristband, which will be mailed to you when you pre-order (limit of 6 per order). You can activate beforehand to save some time in line.

    If your parents set up a trust fund or you’re a “brand influencer” on Instagram, you are in both cases, the worst. But you won’t care what others think because you can afford VIP tickets with access to private luxury areas.

    Once you’ve activated your wristband, strap it on, then leave it alone. If staff thinks you’re honeyfuggling with your pass, they’ll void it. And since it’s the only thing that gets you into the festival, you don’t want a voided band. Hey… ”voided band” is probably the only phrase that wouldn’t be a good band name. Ma, we found the unicorn!

    Can I get a single-day pass?

    You can and should, if you can satisfy your band bucket list in one or two days. Single-day wristbands are actually (slightly) cheaper per day than a full weekend pass. If you can stand a bye day, you can save up to $119 by skipping the inessential day. Go explore the city instead! It should only take you forty minutes to spend that surplus.

    Where am I going to stow my stuff?

    You can carry a small backpack or purse if you need stuff handy, but why spend your time in the audience worried about them?. Your best bet is to pocket the essentials (ID, cash, cards, phone) and get a locker.

    Repeat that to yourself: Get a locker. Get a locker. GET A LOCKER. They’re $25/day or $60 for the weekend and include a phone charger battery. Reserve one now or wish for one later.

    Getting a locker won’t give you a cart blanche on inventory. There’s a long list of what you can’t bring, including spray suntan lotion and kites (Probably smart, but your inner child weeps), so read carefully or watch them get confiscated.

    I, like all organisms, require fluids to live. What are my options?

    You can bring in one sealed bottle of water, no bigger than 2 liters. You can also wear an empty hydration pack (CamelBak, etc.) you will be allowed to fill up inside. But no, you can’t bring in any other liquid or your bota bag, you no-good hippie.

    I, like many humans, require beer to talk to attractive people. What are my options?

    Beer and liquor may be bought inside, but not brought inside, you smuggler. In fact, you can’t even bring in juice or soda, just plain old H 2 the izz-O.

    Where can I recharge my phone?

    Good news! You can bring in chargers. Panorama doesn’t say where outlets will be, but expect to pay somebody a weighty fee for the juice. But you did the smart thing and rented a locker with its included charger, right?

    Where can I recharge myself?

    Shade tents are abundant, and you are wise to take them in, aye, e’en as ye curse the solar disc above thy head.

    Top Acts
    Marcello Linzalone/Flickr
    Top Acts

    The cool thing is Panorama lets you create your own show schedule by connecting to Facebook. You already know you should take in the headlining acts or fan-favorites like Run the Jewels and Sufjan Stevens. The big names are big for a reason, of course -- what fool would skip a Kendrick Lamar performance? -- but do yourself the exploratory favor of soaking in the sounds of newer names:

    STOMP YOUR FEET AND GET SWEATY

    If you miss Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats you have only yourself to blame. Rateliff's voice is a booming wail through a coffee can that answers the question of O, Brother, Where Art Thou? He's here, and you need to hear him live. Don't make the worst mistake of your life by being anywhere else but front row center.

    STIR-CRAZY AND STRING CHEERY

    Lindsey Stirling isn’t exactly a newfound act; the America’s Got Talent violinist has roughly the same number of YouTube subscribers as the population of New York City. But if her fan base played tug-of-war with the city, the latter would have the advantage of her music to motivate them. Stirling shreds the strings on her violin, Cleopatra, like nobody else: not so much faster, but to a truly fresh effect.

    FRONT & CENTER, BOTTOMS UP

    If The Dead Milkmen were Yellowcard, that’d be The Front Bottoms. For the indie rocker who still fondly remembers her emo high school years, the act to take in is this quartet from New Jersey. Their songs benefit greatly from the versatility of keyboardist/trumpeter/guitarist Ciaran O'Donnell, which distinguishes the band’s sound within their work as well as without. Confessional lyrics and frustrated vocals rope it all together even as it changes song by song.

    ADAPT TO UK ELECTRICAL OUTFITS

    If you’re into electronica that doesn’t sound like a pile of silicon chips in a blender, consider AlunaGeorge. The collaboration of Britons Aluna Francis on vocals & George Reid on the hardware have been waiting in the wings for their moment for a few years now, and that time may have come thanks to the belated success of “You Know You Like It,” a DJ Snake remix of their song that came out in 2013 but only exploded last year. Ardent about being more than a one-hit wonder, the duo is now staged to prove it.

    DIAL IT DOWN WITH SOFTER BANDS

    Need a break from all the super-amped stage performance? Broken Social Scene is music to sway by. With its yearning sound, this ceaselessly permutating collection of Torontonian troubadours is the respite you’re looking for. Step out of the crowd, lie back on the lawn, and let their tones wash over you.

    Or go bare bones with SZA, whose vocals (perfectly described by her label as “airy coos”) waft over music so chill it’s only a heartbeat above ambient... and who yet sometimes pairs with rappers for a study in contrasts.

    If you favor your ethereal euphonia with more haunted tones, try Daughter, the London-based breathy band perfect for reflective montage about the one who got away. *sigh* Yeah, man… Yeah.

    REMEMBER TO LAUGH

    Fun fact: if you type "What does DJ" into Google, the first suggestion is "What does DJ Khaled do?" The answer, of course, is the world's weirdest spoof of Diddy with the fulsome ego of Donald Trump. But how is that going to translate into a stage show? Is he going to drag six musicians with actual talent onstage? Is he just going to hype the crowd for forty minutes? Is he going to tell us we smart, we loyal, we geniuses?  Is he actually going to jockey some discs? The answer must be seen to be believed, but never understood.

    The Lab
    Julius July/Panorama NYC/Facebook
    The Lab

    There are music festivals, and then there are cultural events, and Panorama aims to be the latter with its hands-on multimedia exhibit The Lab. Planned out by the folks behind Coachella’s mix of art and sculpture, Panorama kicks those aesthetics into the next dimension with an interactive cavern of light, sound, and hands-on texture where play is the name of the game.

    What makes Panorama unique is The Lab, a 70-foot-high dome where Willy Wonka meets Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Therein you’ll find attractions including but nope, not limited to: 360-degree virtual reality, an interactive musical/light show starring cocoons, a cotton candy theremin (!), a bouncy house exclusively for adults to reclaim their childhood, the art of pinball, a giant-sized tablet you control with your entire body, and presumably a vanishing cheshire cat.

    Oh, and there’s an ultra-HD video projected over the entire exterior of the lab. Painting with light and shadow will also be available for you creative types.

    Food
    Garrett Ziegler/Flickr
    Food

    Can I tailgate?

    No! You can't even park a car on Randall's Island. Your best bet is a taxi, unless you are staying with that rare New Yorker who has room for you on their couch and a car and free time to drop you off and pick you up. That person is a unicorn! Treasure them always and never make them cross.

    How about a grill?

    Barbecue areas in Randall’s Island are few and far between but a few spots do exist in normal conditions. Don’t expect them to be accessible during the concert. Anyway, you don’t want to be that guy. Enjoy the show and let others worry about cooking food. You know who tailgates? Football fans who couldn’t get tickets. If you’re going to go all the way there, be there.

    Okay, what are my food options?

    Panorama's got you covered from almost any cuisine you could dare to think of. Unless you eat elephant, in which case, you're a horrible person. But for the non-elephantine eaters among us, check it out:


    While festival staples like burgers abound (Hi, Landhaus, you look so good!), get excited for Arancini Bros. To call them "balls of deep-fried rice" would be to reduce them to naught. NYC hasn't seen such diversity in a single-item dish since the opening of Empanada Mama. Grab these golfball-sized bites of beauty. 

    Speaking of staples, why not spin your hot dog into more exciting territory than ketchup and mustard with Asia Dog. No sane human can resist "mango relish." 

    On the other hand, a great many humans can resist eating bugs, but those who dare say they're delicious. Find out for yourself at The Black Ant, which does plenty of whole muscle fare as well, but yes, will serve you our many-legged friends…or even stuff that never had legs to begin with. 

    If you're on a budget, get the most bang for your buck with Dough: a single doughnut will keep you feeling full most of the day and turn into pure energy for the most justifiable sugar rush of the summer. 

    For a higher-end nosh, check out the Contra + Wildair booth, both the product of International Culinary Center's Fabian Von Hauske and Jeremiah Stone.  Chef Soulayphet Schwader's gourmet Laotian(-inspired) menu ought to be an interesting addition to the cart mart as well. And finally, get that burger at American Cut. Just because it's a massive festival doesn't mean you can't treat yo self. 

    Don't worry, dietary needs types. Gluten free and vegan options are plentiful. For the best bet, hit up Jalapa Jar. Nobody should ever be denied tacos, let alone Austin-style breakfast ones. You can even get vegan food at Monk's Meats, whose name belies their veganism. BBQ seitan, anyone? Heck, you can even get yourself a Michelin-starred meal from Chef Jon Fraser, whose resplendent menu rejoices in, rather than compromises for, the veg experience.

    Is the sandwich nature's most perfect food? If it is, it's at Bunk. Except it's a three-way tie between that, tacos, and bao…the latter two of which are ALMOST sandwiches. Don't choose! Get both at The Bao Shoppe, who proudly proclaim themselves "succulent food!" and "awesome foodporn." It's like they already know you. 

    You can also continue your research at Tica's Tacos, an all-touring taqueria that should have this festival experience in hand, since it's in their element. Tacos in honor of a deceased laborador retriever? You owe it to all that's good in the world to try for yourself. 

    It's summer, you're dancing, you know you're getting ice cream. Beloved Ice & Vice will grab everyone's attention and is worth the wait, but Eggloo is the option for the rocker looking to try something different; they'll make you a waffle and then serve your ice cream in it. Don't feel you have to choose, either. It's fricking hot this weekend. Check in with La Newyorkina to see what flavors of popsicle they're serving. The James Beard finalists make paletas so gee-gosh gorgeous it's almost a crime to eat them…but you must, to save them from melting!
     

    NYC Fun
    Shutterstock
    NYC Fun

    I’m not subject to The Man’s picks! I want my own NYC tasting menu!

    Good! Harlem is an incredible place to eat. You absolutely have to spend Sunday afternoon at Vendy Plaza before diving into the not-far, final fray at Panorama.

    Grab a true NYC pizza slice at nearby beloved Patsy’s. View on Map

    Get yourself to Amy Ruth’s for their world-famous chicken & waffles. View on Map

    Taking the 103rd St. footpath? Stop by Saiguette for a banh mi, then stroll through Central Park to your destination. View on Map

    Feeling fancy? Skip Red Rooster; you’re not getting in there. Instead, put on your Sunday best and take a crosstown bus to The Cecil, where chef JJ Johnson puts so much love into his wildly innovative menu, especially the kickass piri piri. View on Map

    Or go exploring beyond the neighborhood while you wait for your shuttle:

    HELL’S KITCHEN

    It got its name by when people staying the hell away from Times Square discovered it contains the city’s tastiest kitchens. No wonder Daredevil and his super senses live here, where Mexican and Thai joints dominate a wonderland of Irish bars and there is no such thing as a bad burger.

    Vynl -- If you’re not invested by the end of the phrase “kung pao shrimp tacos” nobody can help you. View on Map

    Ponche Taqueria -- The fish tacos are unreal here. Skip the guac so you can stuff your gob with the many juicy kinds of pork available. View on Map

    Pam Real Thai -- Astonishingly, you sometimes need non-taco food. Its 9th Ave counterparts may be hipper, but this is the delish spot. View on Map

    Ariana Afghan Kebab House -- Who knew yogurt and meat could make such beautiful mouth-music together? View on Map

    MIDTOWN EAST

    You’re probably not dressed for something fancy; a walk east or south will find you a number of great restaurants serving the weekday lunch crowd now basically abandoned till Monday morning. As with your western shuttle brethren, what you want is to get away from the train crowd.

    BonChon Chicken -- Crispy yet chewy yet tender yet--aargh, why are you still reading? Go get some of this sweet and savory fried wonder. View on Map

    Uncle Sam’s Burgers -- It may be a chain in China, but this is the only stateside outpost, and you shouldn’t resist burger-Chinese fusion. View on Map

    The Pullman Kitchen -- Those sandwiches. Those sandwiches! Also, chicken and waffles. But those sandwiches! View on Map

    LOWER MANHATTAN

    The whole globe is here, and the eats range from cheap to moderate with just a few pricey places: all of them delicious, and all of them worth it.

    Kopitiam -- Blue sticky rice! Kaya toast! Thousand layer butter cake! Koay chap! And coffee made less acidic with the power of butter! Or olive oil if that’s your thing. View on Map

    Jeepney -- Unorthodox (but delicious!) burgers mixed with classic Filipino fare. View on Map

    Cheeky Sandwiches -- One of the city’s rare poboy stops (and even rarer: an authentic one), but don’t miss the chicken on a biscuit for your own sake. View on Map

    Baohaus -- The vibe is almost a little too cool for school but oh man, every single flavor of these tiny bun sandwiches is worth the high buck-per-bite price tag. Definitely get the Chairman Bao. View on Map

    ASTORIA /LIC

    Queens Comfort -- Incredibly innovative (yet sumptuous) cuisine makes a visit here is non-negotiable. Nothing else like it exists. View on Map

    Rose & Joe’s Italian Bakery -- Fuel up fast with these delectable goods (and a nice slice!) View on Map

    The Strand Smokehouse -- If you’re not from a BBQ state, this will put you in a BBQ state. View on Map

    Djerdan -- Bosnian homecooking. Get the meat burek. You’re welcome. View on Map

    BROOKLYN

    Trying to recommend three or four must-try places in Brooklyn is like trying to take just a couple sips of Pliny the Elder. All the same, here’s a scattershot of picks:

    Bagel Store -- Famous for their rainbow bagels, they’ve been a local favorite a lot longer for the amazing quality of their more familiarly flavored  bread-rings. Start your day right with a scallion schmear. View on Map

    Mile End -- All good things must come to an end, and this must be where they do, because at Mile End, you’ll find nothing but good things in the form of kosher deli sandwiches and cuts. That’s lunch! View on Map

    Pok Pok -- Sup on northern Thai cuisine on the Brooklyn waterfront. If that isn’t heaven, check your pulse.    View on Map

    If you have a skip day, hang out at Brooklyn Brewery -- try flavors that probably aren’t distributed in your hometown, order from the aforementioned great restaurants, and maybe meet someone cute. Revel in your tourism and reserve a spot on the short walk around the brewery proper. There’s no better way to spend a summer afternoon. View on Map

    Brendan McGinley isn’t cool enough to party with you guys. Send him live updates of the fun @BrendanMcGinley.

    Patsy's Pizza
    $$ Harlem
     

    As evidenced by the continual crowds at its various locations across the city, Patsy's is a New York institution. The original location opened in Harlem in 1933, and it still serves the same big cheesy pie...more

    2287 1st Ave New York, NY 10035
    212.534.9783
    Pizza
    More Info
    Save
     
    Amy Ruth's
    $$ Harlem
     

    In the city that popularized chicken & waffles, this Harlem joint stands wings and thighs above the rest. It's an incredibly popular destination for pilgrims coming to the city to enjoy amazing soul food (...more

    113 W 116th St New York, NY 10026
    212.280.8779
    More Info
    Save
     
    Saiguette
    $ Upper West Side
     

    This corner hole-in-the-wall on the UWS doles out soul-warming pho and banh mi sandwiches that are as big as subs and require toothpicks to secure their fillings, which range from roast pork shoulder to cr...more

    935 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10025
    212.866.6888
    More Info
    Save
     
    The Cecil
    $$$ Harlem
     

    The Cecil, the supper club sister to jazz joint Minton's in Harlem, fuses the flavors of Asia, Africa and North America. Inspired by Executive Chef Joseph "JJ" Johnson's travels, the menu is always changin...more

    210 West 118th St New York, NY 10026
    212.866.1262
    Your fried chicken update: 5 new spots to get i... Your fried chicken update: 5 new s...
    Make a Reservation on OpenTable
    More Info
    Save
     
    BonChon Chicken
    $$ Korea Town
     

    With outposts across NYC, the Korean mega-chain BonChon is known for its perfectly crispy, huge wings, with flavor choices of soy garlic or "hot" (which contains red chili peppers and 'gochugaru,' a smoky...more

    325 5th Ave New York, NY 10016
    212.686.8282
    More Info
    Save
     
    Kopitiam
    $ Chinatown
     

    This small Chinatown cafe serves up traditional Malaysian food and is favorite hang out spot for New Yorkers and tourists alike. We are huge fans of the kaya toast at Kopitiam, a toasted sandwich featuring...more

    51B Canal St New York, NY 10002
    646.894.7081
    More Info
    Save
     
    Jeepney Filipino Gastropub
    $$ East Village
     

    Jeepney's a roadhousey East Village haven that has a trellised garden out back, tons of bright colors, tin walls, and highly nuanced art depicting cockfights and naked Filipino pinup girls. The food's a mo...more

    201 1st Ave New York, NY 10003
    212.533.4121
    Outdoors, Burgers
    32 NYC spots to cure the munchies on 4/20 32 NYC spots to cure the munchies ...
    More Info
    Save
     
    Cheeky Sandwiches
    $ Lower East Side
     

    Cheeky Sandwiches bring the best flavors from New Orleans to the Lower East Side, offering a heavenly variety of po' boys as well as sweet and savory sides. The secret behind the sandwiches is the bread, s...more

    35 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
    646.504.8132
    Sandwiches
    Where to get 26 NYC dishes your hangover desper... Where to get 26 NYC dishes your ha...
    More Info
    Save
     
    Queens Comfort
    $$ Astoria
     

    Bacon-jalapeño-potato nuggets and spaghetti squash burgers make up just some of the creative (to say the least) items at this Queens joint that's doling out comfort foods you never knew you liked. All the...more

    4009 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
    718.728.2350
    Queens Comfort’s Deep-Fried Atomic Mac ‘n Chees... Queens Comfort’s Deep-Fried Atomic...
    More Info
    Save
     
    Rose & Joe's Italian Bakery
    $ Astoria
     

    Rose & Joe's Italian Bakery has a well-deserved reputation in Astoria for delivering excellent braided semolina bread, overstuffed cannoli with crunchy shells, and piles of chocolate-dipped and sprinkled b...more

    22-40 31st St Astoria, NY 11105
    718.721.9422
    More Info
    Save
     
    The Strand Smokehouse
    $$ Queens
     

    Eat all the by-the-pound smoked BBQ and cornbread you can stomach until the kitchen closes at 2am, but be sure to wipe your mouth periodically if you want to make a good impression on whoever is sitting ne...more

    25-27 Broadway Astoria, NY 11106
    718.440.3231
    Whiskey, BBQ, Brunch
    A Queens smokehouse with barrels of bourbon A Queens smokehouse with barrels o...
    More Info
    Save
     
    The Bagel Store
    $ Williamsburg
     

    Scot Rossillo, the legend behind The Bagel Store in Williamsburg, turns the round-shaped bread obsession into an art form. Using classic old-fashioned techniques and top-notch ingredients, the bagels and c...more

    349 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
    718.218.7220
    Breakfast, Lunch, Sandwiches
    The NYC 4/20 Munchies Guide The NYC 4/20 Munchies Guide
    More Info
    Save
     
    Pok Pok Ny
    $$ Brooklyn
     

    Andy Ricker's Michelin-starred restaurant on Brooklyn's Columbia Street Waterfront specializes in Northern Thai food, a regional cuisine that favors pork and deep-frying over spiciness and coconut milk. Po...more

    117 Columbia St New York, NY 11231
    718.923.9322
    Outdoors, Thai
    An editor's guide to eating around NYC An editor's guide to eating around...
    More Info
    Save
     
    Brooklyn Brewery
    $$ Brooklyn
     

    Since opening in 1988 with its signature Brooklyn lager, this Williamsburg microbrewery has become one of the best breweries in New York State. The space offers reservation-only brewery tours, and the ware...more

    79 N 11th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
    718.486.7422
    Outdoors
    The James Beard Award finalists are in: how man... The James Beard Award finalists ar...
    More Info
    Save
     
    Djerdan Burek
    $ Astoria
     

    What is a burek? It's a Turkish/Bosnian empanada-esque pastry made with baked phyllo dough, and it's amazing. Djerdan is spreading the gospel of burek throughout New York, and their Astoria location is the...more

    34-04 A 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
    (718) 721-2694
    More Info
    Save
     
    Uncle Sam's Burgers
    $ Midtown
     

    Uncle Sam's Burgers started as a chain in China, hence the patriotic-sounding name. This Midtown location is their first in the US, with plans for a second spot in Chelsea coming soon. Burgers here are ser...more

    307 5th Ave New York, NY 10016
    212.213.3938
    Burgers
    More Info
    Save
     
    Ariana Afghan Kebab Restaurant
    $ Hells Kitchen
     

    If you spend enough time living in NY, you might end up thinking that "halal" only means oversauced meat over stale rice. Swing by Ariana to check out how great real kebabs can be. Ariana's serves kebab th...more

    787 9th Ave New York, NY 10019
    212.262.2323
    More Info
    Save
     
    Pam Real Thai
    $$ Hells Kitchen
     

    Pam's Real Thai skips all the pretensions of some other Hell's Kitchen spots and instead focuses on serving up legit Thai food for a reasonable price. Locals rave about the oxtail soup and vegetarian optio...more

    404 W 49th St New York, NY 10019
    212.333.7500
    Thai
    More Info
    Save
     
    Vynl
    $ Hells Kitchen
     

    A Hell's Kitchen mainstay for over 20 years, Vinyl takes the theme very seriously -- streaming music videos and concerts, records on the menus, you get the picture. That's not to say the food doesn't stand...more

    756 9th Ave New York, NY 10019
    (212) 974-2003
    More Info
    Save
     
    Ponche Taqueria
    $$ Hells Kitchen
     

    Ponche Taqueria strives to be your neighborhood taqueria, and they succeed in every way. Prices are reasonable, and you pretty much can't go wrong with any of the menu options. House-made guac gets rave re...more

    420 W 49th St New York, NY 10019
    (212) 581-1235
    Mexican
    More Info
    Save
     