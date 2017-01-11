Everything You Need to Know to Rock Panorama’s Inaugural Year

Or go bare bones with SZA, whose vocals (perfectly described by her label as “airy coos”) waft over music so chill it’s only a heartbeat above ambient... and who yet sometimes pairs with rappers for a study in contrasts.

If you favor your ethereal euphonia with more haunted tones, try Daughter, the London-based breathy band perfect for reflective montage about the one who got away. *sigh* Yeah, man… Yeah.

REMEMBER TO LAUGH

Fun fact: if you type "What does DJ" into Google, the first suggestion is "What does DJ Khaled do?" The answer, of course, is the world's weirdest spoof of Diddy with the fulsome ego of Donald Trump. But how is that going to translate into a stage show? Is he going to drag six musicians with actual talent onstage? Is he just going to hype the crowd for forty minutes? Is he going to tell us we smart, we loyal, we geniuses? Is he actually going to jockey some discs? The answer must be seen to be believed, but never understood.