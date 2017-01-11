Everywhere You Can Actually Go From 'Broad City' Season 3, Mapped

Grand Central - 42nd Street subway stop

Episode 5: 2016

East 42nd St & Park Ave

Clad in a coconut bra over a halter top, Ilana hops on an A train (it’s unclear why it’s running on the 4/5/6 line) and tries to pick up some cash by way of some very questionable tap dancing. She shuffles right into her older brother, Eliot, who tells her she needs to get a real job because their mom doesn’t know she got fired and he’s tired of covering for her.



DMV

Episode 5: 2016

20 Exchange Place

Abbi arrives at the DMV, her hair disheveled and her head glued to her shoulder. She’s sickened by the epic line of people who are steadily losing their sanity. Her number is finally called, but the pain of turning her face forward towards the camera is so intense that she vomits just as the photo is being taken. After a restorative visit to her chiropractor (Alan Alda), who informs her that she can actually make a DMV reservation online, because “this is 2016 and the DMV is actually very nice now,” Abbi returns. This time she’s ushered past a dead person being zipped up in a body bag, and into a private room where’s she offered chocolates and a massage before starting her session with a fashion photographer who asks if she’s a model. The exterior of the building is filmed at 20 Exchange Place, a 57-story Art Deco building that once housed Citigroup’s headquarters.

