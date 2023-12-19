This Ethereal Outdoor Installation Is Now Open Along FDR Drive and You Can Go for Free

The “Field of Light” installation alongside Manhattan’s FDR Drive in Murray Hill | Photo by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Thrillist The “Field of Light” installation alongside Manhattan’s FDR Drive in Murray Hill | Photo by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Thrillist

The latest dose of cheer to drop in New York City comes in the form of a free outdoor art installation titled “Field of Light.” Located alongside Manhattan’s FDR Drive in Murray Hill, this massive collage of 18,750 LED bulbs transformed what was previously an empty, six-acre dirt lot into a public, immersive experience. The creative mind behind “Field of Light” at Freedom Plaza is UK-based artist Bruce Munro, who is known for his large-scale works of art across the world. With support from the philanthropic organization, the Soloviev Foundation, Munro designed the ethereal and celestial landscape using glowing spheres in understated cool tones along a winding gravel path.

Closeup of the light spheres at The “Field of Light” installation | Photo by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Thrillist

“The color palettes are subtle and the light levels are in contrast to the surrounding cityscape,” Munro explains. “This is not a ‘look at me’ experience. The aim is to create a relaxed and meditative state for those who visit.” A community effort throughout its production process, every stemmed orb was hand-placed into the ground by volunteers from The HOPE Program, which focuses on sustainable job training skills for New Yorkers. What sets this experience apart from other outdoor light installations, that may use more exciting technology and or additional audio accompaniments, is its accessibility—"Field of Light" is completely free.

The “Field of Light” public art installation | Photo by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Thrillist

In the endearing words of Munro, “‘Field of Light’ is a gift that’s supposed to be shared with others, like a smile.” “Field of Light” is now open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings from 5 pm–9 pm at Freedom Plaza, between East 38th and East 41st. Hop on the waitlist for free tickets on the website.

