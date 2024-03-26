How Amateur Astronomers Turned an Upcycled Dome Into NYC’s First Public Observatory

New York City is finally getting its first public observatory, thanks to the city’s amateur astronomers and some upcycled scrap metal.

The Amateur Astronomers Association, a non-profit that has taught astronomical knowledge through stargazing sessions, lectures, and classes across NYC for the last century, recently got its hands on a dome that had previously belonged to the Nassau Community College in Long Island and was headed for scrap metal. The group planned to upcycle it into the city’s first public observatory. All they needed was a location.

AAA’s Vice President of Operations, Katherine Troche, recounts, “Executive Vice President Bart Fried, and I were in The Bronx for a stargazing pop-up at Harris Park. We were driving around the neighborhood, looking for parking, and we noticed this little, dark strip of unused land near Jerome Park Reservoir.”

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation approved the project in a quiet and minimally light-polluted corner of The Bronx’s Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood—an ideal locale for the new observatory.