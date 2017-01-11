A Totally Accurate, Behind-the-Scenes, Insider's Guide to New York City

I’ve lived in New York for like a month now so I know pretty much everything there is to know about the city. Here’s what literally no one told me about the capital of America.

If you draw a line up and down you can figure out the city pretty well.

Uptown.

Midtown.

Downtown.

Abbey.

Central Park is small, comparatively.

All the neighborhoods are acronyms based on Rob Reiner movies.

The city actually has a bridge called Dumbo where the movie was filmed, which is cute if you think about how New York is the city where dreams fly and hopes die.

Another neighborhood is called SoHo, which stands for South of The Hamptons, and extends to D.C., which is easier to get to than some boroughs.