Still Can't Get 'Hamilton' Tickets? This Hamilton Tour of NYC Is the Next Best Thing.

You may have heard of a little-known, totally niche, off-Broadway, underground show called Hamilton, written by some unknown named Lin-Manuel Miranda. But unless you know someone who knows someone who knows Oprah, odds are you haven’t seen it. And unless you have $800 lying around, you probably won’t be getting resale tickets for this show anytime soon. So what’s the next best thing to actually seeing the musical in person? Walking the same footsteps that the real Alexander Hamilton took more than 200 years ago.

Hamilton is, of course, the main focus of this groundbreaking musical, but New York City itself comes in close second. The majority of the musical’s most important scenes and musical numbers take place all around the city, and most of them can still be visited today. We’ve highlighted 11 spots in the city that will have you seeing New York through the eyes of Hamilton, including places he actually frequented and some places that are created in his honor. And who knows, now that Lin-Manuel Miranda has a little more free time, maybe you’ll find him reliving the glory days at Fraunces Tavern or the Hamilton Grange.